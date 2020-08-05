Zara’s New Arrivals Make Me Want To Go On Vacation (Or At Least Fake It)

I’ve been stuck at home for quite some time now, and while I definitely don’t plan on traveling to an exotic getaway this summer, I can at least dress like I’m on holiday, can’t I? Zara has tons of cute vacation-ready pieces in their New Arrivals section right now, and I’ll be damned if I don’t pair a dress with some platform wedges and oversized sunnies, pose in my backyard and give my Instagram audience the impression that I’m somewhere better.

Had we been able to travel this summer, it would’ve been one of the most stylish yet, with trends from satin sets to breezy midi dresses making me crave vacay vibes. There’s something about spending all day at the beach or pool, coming home to quickly shower, and throwing on the best outfit in your suitcase to distract from your sunburn or unfortunate tanlines. Just me? I always up my fashion game when I’m on holiday, but this year, I’ve decided to bring that same energy all summer long, even if I’m not traveling anywhere special.

As always, Zara’s New Arrivals section is overflowing with pieces I’m tempted to buy, and for this roundup, I’ve decided to curate my would-be dream vacation wardrobe. Were I to be whisked off to an island getaway, my suitcase would have the following: some gorgeous, lightweight dresses, statement accessories and pops of print and color. Natch, Zara has it all, so read on to shop 10 pieces so good, you get vacay vibes every single time you wear them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. This Breezy Linen Dress

Everyone needs a good linen dress in their summer wardrobe, and this Rustic Tie Dress certainly fits the bill. I love the belted waistline and the blousy sleeves.

2. These Chunky Platform Wedges

I restock my summer wardrobe with a fresh pair of wedges every year, and for 2020, this chunky platform silhouette is king. Snag these Platform Wedges immediately.

3. This Chic Satin Set

A pair of Satin Shorts with a Flowy Satin Top is a match made in vacation night-out heaven, don’tcha think? I’d pair this breezy set with everything from dainty strappy sandals to my comfiest, chunkiest Birkenstocks.

4. This Earthy Gold Cuff

I love accessorizing even when I’m headed to lay out on the beach or lounge by the pool (jewelry tanlines be damned!), and this Wave Rigid Necklace is equally parts earthy and glam.

5. This Purple Paisley Midi Dress

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good fitted mini, but a flowy dress in a summery hue is everything to me. This purple Printed Midi Dress has my vote for the ultimate summer staple.

6. These Crochet Denim Heels

Woven heels have been in for quite some time now, but these Woven Heeled Denim Sandals in particular are high on my To-Buy List. I love the laid-back vibe of the denim dressed up with the tiny kitten heel.

7. This Neon Lime Sequin Gown

Every vacation has at least one ~dressy night out~, and you best believe I’d be showing off my tan in this fluorescent lime Sequin Mini Dress. Someone, anyone, invite me to a fancy summer shindig!

8. This Beachy Knotted Skirt

This Printed Knotted Skirt has such a unique silhouette—I’d especially love it paired with my bikini top for a post-beach happy hour look.

9. These Oversized Tortoise Sunnies

Itty-bitty sunnies are still in, but on vacay, you need sunglasses that actually block the sun. You feel me? Cue these gorgeous, oversized Acetate Hexagonal Sunglasses to save the day.

10. This Pleated Lilac Handbag

Last but not least, who doesn’t buy a new bag for vacay?! I love the cheery color of this lilac Pleated Mini Bucket Bag. Pair it with a vibrant outfit as an added color pop or let it stand out against an all-white ensemble.