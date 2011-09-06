Zara USA E-Commerce Site Launches Tomorrow!

Zara has been spreading the online shopping love all over Europe while those of us in the U.S. stand idly by, jealously imagining the fun packages arriving on the doorsteps of our across-the-pond counterparts. That is, until now. Our moment has come – Zara will begin shipping to all 50 states as of tomorrow, September 7th. The website will offer standard delivery, express delivery for $9.95, and in-store pick up for free.

If you don’t want to wait until tomorrow morning to get your Zara fix, head to their facebook page and press “Like.” Then go to the “Shop Online” tab and you’ll snag an invite to hit the online store tonight at 6pm, a full 6 hours before the e-commerce site launches. So, there you go. Your daily shopping hook-up. Let us know what your first online purchase from Zara is!

And maybe, just maybe, this will give H&M a little push in the right direction.