All The Cute, Summery Zara Shoes Currently Tempting Me To Place An Order

If there’s one thing we can count on in this world, it’s that Zara will bless us with oh-so-trendy collections each and every season. And while we can all agree that Zara’s clothes are worth swooning over with each new collection, let us not ignore just how good their selection of shoes is, too. Zara’s summer 2020 shoes are everything one could ever want in a warm weather collection (and more). From fun and colorful to cool and neutral, this selection has it all—and you’re going to want every single pair. Even if you’re just wearing these shoes in your backyard, they’re the perfect summer accessory. You won’t be able to stop yourself from having an impromptu Instagram photoshoot once you get a pair of these delicious summer shoes delivered to your doorstep.

Seriously, Zara has given us a summer shoe for every occasion—even if it’s just to run to the grocery store. Whether you’re someone who lives in strappy heels or someone who prefers an elevated slide sandal, Zara’s shoe selection right now is sure to delight you. Each pair screams summer and will have you daydreaming about warm days by the pool, shopping with friends and going out dancing. And while many of us are still stuck at home, there’s no reason not to plan ahead—and wear these shoes around the house in the meantime.

Let these shoes give you the excuse you need to dress up for a day, snap some photos and enjoy the warm weather. Pull out your summer dresses from storage and pick a pair of heels or some cute summer sandals from Zara to match. If anything is going to help create a sense of normalcy this summer, it might as well be shoe shopping. Plus, each of these pairs of shoes is so cute, you’ll want to wear them out and about next season, too.

So, to give you a taste of what’s available from Zara’s summer 2020 shoe selection right now, we rounded up 10 pairs you’re sure to love. Heels, flats, woven shoes—this collection is perfect. We wouldn’t blame you if you ended up adding the entire collection to your cart. They’re all that good.

1. Block Heel Square Toe Mules

It’s hard to resist a pretty light blue for summer, and these block heeled mules are truly the perfect hue. Pair them with a white sundress or your favorite cropped jeans for an easy—and cute!—look.

2. Heeled Woven Sandals

Every summer wardrobe needs a pair of woven shoes! These heeled woven sandals are seriously an ideal situation thanks to their neutral black color and sleek style.

3. Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals

Give us all the burnt orange this summer. These strappy heeled sandals are reminiscent of a gorgeous beach sunset, and we’re obsessed.

4. Leather Slide Sandals

We could write plenty of odes to slide sandals, but these pearl-adorned beauties take the cake. If you’re wanting to take a classic brown slide and amp it up this summer, try these gorgeous sandals.

5. Strap Heeled Leather Sandals

Can’t choose just one color? Why not buy a shoe that has several? This multi-colored strappy heel is perfect for everything from date night to going out—or even just hanging out in the backyard.

6. Beaded Vinyl Flat Sandals

These beaded flat sandals are here to kick your summer shoe arsenal up a notch. With multi-colored beads and a height that makes it incredibly easy to walk all season long, this pair of shoes is a winner.

7. Flat Padded Leather Sandals

Treat yourself a pair of white sandals this summer. Seriously, they go with everything and will definitely show off any fun summer color you paint your toes. We have our eyes on these padded leather sandals that look so comfortable—but also chic as hell.

8. Strappy Satin Effect Heeled Sandals

Of course, no summer shoe round-up is ever complete without some hot pink. These strappy heeled sandals are a warm weather dream, and you’re sure to wear them over and over again.

9. Natural Woven Jute Espadrilles

Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of woven espadrilles, you have to admit that this pair from Zara is ridiculously cute. Wear them with your favorite denim cut-offs or a cute floral midi dress this summer.

10. High Heeled Sandals With Tubular Straps

If you still want a white sandal for summer but prefer a heel, let us introduce you to these high heeled sandals. They have a bit of a ’90s vibe, but are totally updated for 2020. Plus, the three inch heels are just the right amount of height without being too uncomfortable.

