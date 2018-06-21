StyleCaster
Share

27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale

Lindsey Lanquist
by
27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Twice a year, Zara puts on a store-wide (and site-wide) sale. And everything must go. The hundreds of tops, bottoms, accessories, and everything in between are all discounted, and then discounted further, and then discounted further—until it all sells out.

These sales are godsends, but they’re also immensely competitive, because everyone is shopping at the same damn time. I’ve already bought four things from Zara’s current semiannual sale—not because I’ve had my eye on them for forever, but because I was pretty sure I wanted them and knew they’d probably sell out before I finished making up my mind. (At least they’re discounted, right?)

MORE: This Is How Instagram Bloggers Make Zara Look Expensive

Since I’ve already perused the sale’s offerings, I figured I’d highlight a few gems I came across during my digital window-shopping. Ahead, you’ll find 27 summer-friendly items you can get for major discounts at Zara’s semi-annual sale. Don’t stress out, but if you like what you see, you probably don’t want to wait too long to click “check out.” (Like I said before, at least they’re discounted, right?)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Gingham Checkered Pants
Gingham Checkered Pants, $30

Nothing says summer like a gingham power suit.

Buy it here: $30 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Braided Flat Shoes
Braided Flat Shoes, $50

These woven loafers are sure to match any warm-weather outfit you throw on.

Buy it here: $50 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Rustic Striped Midi Skirt
Rustic Striped Midi Skirt, $26

This breezy skirt will dress up any tee while keeping you comfortable.

Buy it here: $26 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Mat-Effect Tote Bag
Mat-Effect Tote Bag, $50

Because straw bags are this season's must-have accessory.

Buy it here: $50 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Pants with Side Vents
Pants with Side Vents, $26

A pair of flowy pants is the answer to all your it's-way-too-hot-outside woes.

Buy it here: $26 $36, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Fabric Slides
Printed Fabric Slides, $30

Slides are everywhere these days. Everywhere.

Buy it here: $30 $40, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Cropped Print Top
Cropped Print Top, $30

This printed co-ord is too cute.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Wrinkled Dress
Wrinkled Dress, $20

Lightweight maxi dresses are vital in humid weather.

Buy it here: $20 $30, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Maxi Floral Print Headband
Maxi Floral Print Headband, $10

Great for keeping your hair out of your face—and adding a pop of color to any look.

Buy it here: $10 $15, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Check Tunic
Check Tunic, $46

Can't you just see yourself picnicking in this?

Buy it here: $46 $60, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Two-Toned Basket Shopper
Two-Toned Basket Shopper, $30

Perfect for the beach, the park, and the office.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Knit Top
Knit Top, $16

There are countless ways to style this red knit crop top.

Buy it here: $16 $20, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Floral Polka Dot Print Jumpsuit
Floral Polka Dot Print Jumpsuit, $30

Because everyone needs at least one comfy-cute romper.

Buy it here: $30 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Bandeau Top
Printed Bandeau Top, $16

It's bandeau season, y'all.

Buy it here: $16 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Oversized Dress
Oversized Dress, $23

A cozy basic you can dress down and up.

Buy it here: $23 $36, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Print Velvet Pants
Print Velvet Pants, $30

Consider this sale your excuse to buy a pair of bold, tropical print pants.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Shiny Multicolored Striped Top
Shiny Multicolored Striped Top, $16

This woven top has been on my wishlist for months.

Buy it here: $16 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Fabric Slide
Printed Fabric Slide, $36

A dressier approach to the slide trend you're seeing everywhere.

Buy it here: $36 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Check Dress
Check Dress, $50

A vintage take on the modern plaid dress.

Buy it here: $50 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Pleated Dress with Contrasting Print
Pleated Dress with Contrasting Print, $30

A sundress for the girl with the all-black wardrobe.

Buy it here: $30 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Embroidered Strap Top
Embroidered Strap Top, $18

What's summer without a lightweight embroidered top?

Buy it here: $18 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Striped Tote Bag
Striped Tote Bag, $30

A summer bag you can carry during any season.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Wave Print Crop Top
Wave Print Crop Top, $16

Shop this crop top with its matching skirt for a seriously bold night-out look.

Buy it here: $16 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Dress with Contrasting Ribbed Detail
Dress with Contrasting Ribbed Detail, $50

This breezy sundress is the answer to our millennial pink prayers.

Buy it here: $50 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Striped Jersey Dress
Striped Jersey Dress, $26

Hot weather's the perfect excuse to wear a mini dress, right?

Buy it here: $26 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Culotte Jumpsuit
Printed Culotte Jumpsuit, $40

This jumpsuit will carry you from day to night with little effort.

Buy it here: $40 $70, Zara

 

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Floral Windbreaker
Floral Windbreaker, $46

For those days when it's too cool to go without a jacket—but too hot to wear a heavy one.

Buy it here: $46 $100, Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Pregnant Street Style: 51 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting

Pregnant Street Style: 51 Ways to Look Chic While You’re Expecting
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Gingham Checkered Pants
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Braided Flat Shoes
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Rustic Striped Midi Skirt
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Mat-Effect Tote Bag
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Pants with Side Vents
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Fabric Slides
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Cropped Print Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Wrinkled Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Maxi Floral Print Headband
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Check Tunic
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Two-Toned Basket Shopper
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Knit Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Floral Polka Dot Print Jumpsuit
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Bandeau Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Oversized Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Print Velvet Pants
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Shiny Multicolored Striped Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Fabric Slide
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Check Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Pleated Dress with Contrasting Print
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Embroidered Strap Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Striped Tote Bag
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Wave Print Crop Top
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Dress with Contrasting Ribbed Detail
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Striped Jersey Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Printed Culotte Jumpsuit
  • STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Summer Must-Haves | Floral Windbreaker
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share