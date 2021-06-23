Zara’s Massive Summer Sale Starts Now—Here’s What We’re Buying

Scroll To See More Images

Maybe it’s the warm weather or the fact that I no longer have to match my OOTDs to my face masks, but lately, all I can think about is shopping. After staying inside last summer, my warm-weather looks feel super dated (Like, very 2019) so I’m using summer 2021 as an excuse to create a whole new wardrobe. And what better opportunity to shop than Zara’s major summer sale?

True Zara fans know that this sale is an absolute can’t-miss—that said, in-store shoppers also know how stressful shopping in person can be. With dressing rooms still closed due to pandemic precautions, Zara checkout lines full of eager shoppers with new buys and annoyed errands-runners with returns will definitely slow down your sale-infused thrill. And who wants that?

For this reason, I’m doing all of my Zara sale shopping online. And believe me, I’m stocking up! I want all the pretty summer dresses, all the Gen Z-approved denim and all the itty-bitty crop tops. Just try and stop me!

If you don’t have the bandwidth to scroll through Zara’s endless website (or struggle to figure out what you’re buying based on confusing model photos) you’re in luck, because I’ve already done the dirty work for you. Below, you’ll find the top ten must-buys I predict will sell out fast. Get ’em while the getting is good!

Now, for the super-specific sale deets. Take note: Shoppers using the Zara app can access deals starting at 8:00p.m. on Thursday, June 24, while website shoppers will have to wait until 9:00p.m. No hard end date to the sale has been announced, but it usually runs for about a month, so don’t play yourself and wait until the best of the best sells out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Printed Midi Dress (was $69.99)

This side slit midi dress is a sartorial ode to the ’70s and I’m absolutely living for it.

ZW The Marine Straight Jeans (was $49.90)

I’ve had my eyes on these printed jeans since they first debuted in spring, so you can bet these babies will be coming home to me ASAP.

Floral Embroidered Eyelet Top (was $39.90)

This dainty crop top looks so good with vintage cut-off denim shorts.

Quilted Heeled Sandals (was $79)

The ultimate warm-weather shoe that’s equal parts retro and contemporary.

Knit Cardigan With Bow (was $35.90)

The ultimate Y2K trend that anyone can pull off.

Zara ZW The Trute Wide Leg Jeans (was $49.90)

Whether or not you agree with the new creedence that skinny jeans are over, these timeless flares are a solid wardrobe staple.

Printed Crossover Top (was $39.90)

This is officially ~the~ crop top of the summer.

Neon Animal Print Crossbody Bag ($29.90)

If you don’t have a neon handbag to rock this summer, now’s the time to change that, babe.

Cut Out Midi Dress (was $29.99)

This sleek bodycon midi reminds me of the Hailey-Bieber-approved Cult Gaia dress that’s going viral RN.

High-Waisted White Jeans (was $39.90)

Because every summer denim lineup needs a pair of white or beige jeans.

Tied Platform Leather Sandals (was $79.90)

Actually flattering flatforms that truly do go with just about any outfit.

Gingham Flared Pants (was $39.90)

We called it earlier this year — green is the color of 2021, and these adorable trousers are living proof that it’s still going strong.

Strappy Tank Top (was $9.90)

For a little more than $5 a pop, there’s no way you’re going to regret “investing” in this elevated basic.