StyleCaster
Share

Drop Everything—Zara’s Summer Sale Is Finally Here (!!!)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Drop Everything—Zara’s Summer Sale Is Finally Here (!!!)

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Drop Everything—Zara’s Summer Sale Is Finally Here (!!!)
Photo: Zara/Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

Drop what you’re doing, because Zara’s summer 2019 sale is finally here. Here’s the deal: Zara hosts massive semiannual sales every couple seasons. These sales are typically site-wide—meaning every single item on the Zara website is discounted. The items get listed at deeper and deeper discounts until they sell out completely, and the sale doesn’t end until everything is gone. In other words, Zara just made all your budget shopping dreams come true.

Now, we’ve said this before and we’ll say it again, nothing is perfect—and that’s true of Zara’s summer 2019 sale, too. While the deals are as absolutely delightful as they sound, shopping them is a seriously competitive endeavor. Every avid online shopper knows that Zara’s semiannual sale is a BFD, so they come prepared. We’re talking, shopping carts already full of everything they want so all they have to do is hit “check out” when the sale goes live. (And even then, some of those items might sell out before they have the chance to type in their credit card info. It’s happened to our Fashion Editor—it could happen to you, too.)

There are hundreds of items on Zara’s site right now, so your sale shopping options are basically endless. To give you a head start on what will undoubtedly consume your next few days, we’ve gone ahead and perused the site for you—and we’ve pulled out the 101 discounted items you can’t miss. 101 may seem like a lot, but trust us—there’s way more than that on offer. Start here, hit “check out,” and then dive back into the sale at large. Coveted items are already beginning to sell out, so time is seriously of the essence. Good luck and godspeed. You’ve got this.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

1. Limited Edition Draped Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Equal parts fashion-forward and fun.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

2. Satin Skirt, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

Saturated slip skirts are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

3. Colorful Hair Pins, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Maximalist hair accessories are abundantly on offer, and we’re shopping all of them.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

4. Striped Satin Effect Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A slip skirt worth integrating into your 9-to-5 rotation.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

5. Floral Print Balloon-Sleeve Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

Puffy sleeves, floral prints—can’t lose.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

6. Recycled Tie-Dye Shopper, $29.90 $22.99 at Zara

An on-trend shopper that can definitely hold all your shit.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

7. Print Dress, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

Gingham just became office-appropriate.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

8. Tie-Dye Blouse, $89.90 $49.99 at Zara

Quite possibly the most elegant take on tie-dye we’ve seen yet.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

9. Blue Collection Tied Leather Heeled Sandals, $129 $129 at Zara

Zara is bringing metallics into the summer zeitgeist—and these strappy heels are too cute to pass up.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

10. Limited Edition Print Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A matching set that’s as extra as you are.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

11. Tulle Swiss Dot Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Also available in black, if you prefer a subtler, slightly less ’80s-inspired option.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

12. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 $17.99 at Zara

Whom among us hasn’t dreamt of wearing bejeweled toucans on our ears?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

13. Floral Print Jumpsuit, $69.90 $39.99 at Zara

The perfect unexpected addition to your wedding guest wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

14. Polka Dot Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Vintage-inspired, contemporary-approved.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

15. Iridescent Mini City Bag, $29.90 $29.90 at Zara

Iridescent accessories are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

16. Oversized Poplin Shirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A top that fully understands your love of Pantone.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

17. Cropped Denim Jacket, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A distressed denim power suit? Um, yes please.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

18. Colored Flat Rubber Sandals, $39.90 $39.90 at Zara

We’re unapologetically very into jelly sandals this season, and we’re obviously eyeing all of these.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

19. Hi-Rise Denim Short, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A distinctly warm weather-friendly take on the classic power suit.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

20. Flag Print Shirt, $17.90 $9.99 at Zara

Because you deserve tees as cute as the rest of your wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

21. Floral Print Rustic Skirt, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

A wrap skirt that feels just retro enough.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

22. Print Dress, $19.99 $9.99 at Zara

Smocked mini dresses are never not fun.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

23. Limited Edition Beaded Sequin Bag, $59.90 $29.99 at Zara

A bag so cute you won’t care that it probably can’t hold all your stuff.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

24. Ribbed Pants, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A matching set so comfy you could probably sleep in it.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

25. Disney Baloo Shirt, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

Unleash your inner Disney child. You know you want to.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

26. Flared Satin Pants, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Because slip skirts aren’t the only way to do slinky satin.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

27. Fringed Leather Crossbody Belt Bag, $59.90 $59.90 at Zara

A belt bag with applications beyond festival season.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

28. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

One of the top items on our Fashion Editor’s Zara summer sale wishlist.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

29. Faux Suede Fringed Jacket, $69.90 $45.99 at Zara

Summer fringe is happening—and this jacket wants to help you take full advantage.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

30. Iridescent Scale Earrings, $19.90 $19.90 at Zara

Earrings that might just leave you feeling like a mermaid.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

31. Striped Wrap Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Doesn’t your 9-to-5 rotation deserve a healthy dose of fun?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

32. Multicolor Woven Flat Sandals, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

Because go-to sandals don’t have to be neutral.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

33. Crocheted Dress, $69.90 $35.99 at Zara

Retro-kitsch is basically our sartorial kryptonite.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

34. Pocket Overalls, $69.90 $69.90 at Zara

We can’t get enough drape-y overalls—can you?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

35. Tropical Print Blouse, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A decidedly semiformal take on the classic tropical shirt.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

36. Sparkly Mother of Pearl Hair Clips, $17.90 $12.99 at Zara

Can’t stop, won’t stop shopping cute barrettes.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

37. Fluorescent Kitten Heel Sandals, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Definitive proof that flip-flops can actually look pretty damn chic.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

38. Satin Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

For the shopper who prefers their satin with a side of short sleeves.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

39. Sparkly Semi-Sheer Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Sheer, sparkly fun.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

40. Buttoned Jumpsuit Dress, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A romper that doubles as a mini dress. Or a mini dress that doubles as a romper. Or a dromper. We don’t even know anymore.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

41. Metallic Thread Cropped Top, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

A tie-front top sure to play as well with your favorite jeans as it will with its matching skirt.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

42. Multicolored Beaded Shopping Bag, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Beaded bags aren’t going anywhere in 2019 (except into your closet—ayoo).

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

43. Printed T-Shirt, $9.90 $5.99 at Zara

The kind of tie-dye top you dream of DIY-ing in your backyard.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

44. Printed Flared Pants, $69.90 $45.99 at Zara

Our Deputy Editor owns this set, and it’s exactly as cool in person as it looks online. (Which is to say, incredibly fucking cool.)

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

45. Embroidered Dress, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

A maxi worth wearing to work. Or to your friend’s wedding. Or basically anywhere else you’re going this summer.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

46. Knotted Polka Dot Jacquard Top, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

The polka-dot, tie-front top is an absolute summer classic—and one worth snagging on mark-down.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

47. Crossed Dress, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

A mini dress dripping with retro appeal.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

48. Woven Platform Wedges, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

Wedges sure to elevate your look—in more ways than one.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

49. Printed Jumpsuit, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

For the person who prefers their floral dresses in jumpsuit form.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

50. Striped Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Slip into this, and you’ll have low-maintenance, comfy-cute style in seconds.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

51. Washed Effect Bucket Hat, $25.90 $19.99 at Zara

Because it was really only a matter of time before bucket hats got the tie-dye treatment.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

52. Striped Rustic Jumpsuit, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

An investment piece you’ll be sporting for years to come.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

53. Printed Halter Top, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Fit for date nights and semi-fancy parties, alike.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

54. Openwork Crochet Sweater, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A summer sweater that makes the most of 2019’s crochet trend.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

55. Tie-Dye Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Millennial pink, and tie-dye, and slip dress silhouettes—oh my.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

56. Animal Print Leather Mules, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

These mules are an accessible way into one of 2019’s favorite (and admittedly most bizarre) animal print trends.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

57. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Not your average silky slip dress.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

58. Beaded Necklaces, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Camp, encapsulated in a single necklace.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

59. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Crochet, done the warm weather-friendly way.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

60. Long Belted Jumpsuit, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

A jumpsuit that transcends seasonality.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

61. Polka Dot Dress, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Who doesn’t love a polka dot mini dress?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

62. Printed Pants, $69.90 $29.99 at Zara

A comfy-chic addition to any summer wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

63. Multicolored Sporty Sandals, $59.90 $59.90 at Zara

Chunky retro sandals are having a serious moment—stock up.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

64. Flowy Animal Print Trench Coat, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

Simultaneously statement-making and versatile—in other words, an absolute steal.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

65. Lemon Print Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Seriously, who could say no to a fruit-covered matching set?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

66. Abalone Shell Hair Pins, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Hair accessories that double as veritable art.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

67. Transparent Raincoat, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

Proof raincoats don’t have to ruin your outfit.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

68. Jewel-Button Lace Top, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A dressy shirt that’s anything but stuffy.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

69. Multicolored Natural Woven Handbag, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

An anything-but-basic woven crossbody, if we’ve ever seen one.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

70. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

The perfect date night dress.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

71. Oversized Trench Coat, $149 $79.99 at Zara

A spring/summer trench you could throw over anything.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

72. Asymmetrical Printed Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Couldn’t you always use another cute vacation blouse?

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

73. Animal Embossed Leather Slides, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Zebra is an endlessly underrated animal print, and these sandals just want to rectify that.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

74. Sequin Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Forget everything you thought you knew about stripes, and wear this dress.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

75. Recycled Capsule Collection Packable Raincoat, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

Because of course tie-dye raincoats are happening.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

76. Textured Weave Dress, $25.90 $19.99 at Zara

Again, polka dot mini dresses are basically no-fail options during the summer.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

77. Ruffled Skirt, $89.90 $39.99 at Zara

Because everyone could use a versatile maxi skirt (or two, or 10).

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

78. Floral Print Blouse, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A retro-fresh top that made it onto our Fashion Editor’s Zara sale wishlist.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

79. Textured Weave Dress, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

The perfect addition to any resort wardrobe. (We know resort wardrobes aren’t really a thing anymore, but vacation clothes are definitely a thing.)

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

80. Flat Woven Mules, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

Mules that definitely won’t accidentally slip off your feet.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

81. Floral Print Dress, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

Bold office-appropriate style, delivered in a single dress.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

82. Satin Cargo Pants, $69.90 $29.99 at Zara

This just in: Cargos are officially available in elegant iterations.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

83. Printed Shirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

The kind of thing you pray to dig out of dusty thrift shop bins.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

84. Ruffled-Sleeve Print Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

A blank canvas for all your favorite statement jewelry.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

85. Animal Print Heeled Sandals, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

ICYMI: Neon snakeskin is happening.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

86. Striped Rustic Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Low-key enough to wear at work, on the weekend and everywhere in between.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

87. Sparkly Ruffled Top, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

All the sexy fun of a sheer top, with all the sophisticated appeal of a ruffled blouse. (Now that’s a juxtaposition.)

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

88. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

We could never resist a statement sleeve.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

89. Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, $49.99 $39.99 at Zara

The go-to sure to get you through wedding season.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

90. Satin Lingerie-Style Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

A pop of rainbow is the new pop of color.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

91. Printed Pants, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

More printed pants, because you deserve options. (And budget-friendly options, at that.)

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

92. Denim Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Mini dresses rarely come in long-sleeve iterations—which is exactly what makes this dress so special.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

93. Printed Scarf, $17.90 $12.99 at Zara

Stop. Sleeping. On. Summer. Scarves.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

94. Flowy Printed Dress, $69.90 $69.90 at Zara

Fit for trips to the grocery and days spent at outdoor weddings, alike.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

95. Large Button Shorts, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Sophisticate statement shorts are definitely a genre we can get behind.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

96. Woven Mule Heels with Shells, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

Jewelry is no longer the only way to get your shell fix on.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

97. Organza Trench Coat, $119 $79.99 at Zara

Because if you’re going to wear a coat in the middle of summer, you should probably make it sheer.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

98. Slip Dress, $49.90 $49.90 at Zara

An absolute classic.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

99. Rustic Striped Shirt, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A matching set sure to operate versatilely as separates.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

100. Combined Printed Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

The number 1 item on our Fashion Editor’s Zara wishlist.

STYLECASTER | Zara's Summer Sale Is Officially Here (!!!)

101. Printed Asymmetric Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Patchwork, done in perhaps the subtlest way possible.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share