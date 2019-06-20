Drop Everything—Zara’s Summer Sale Is Finally Here (!!!)

Scroll To See More Images

Drop what you’re doing, because Zara’s summer 2019 sale is finally here. Here’s the deal: Zara hosts massive semiannual sales every couple seasons. These sales are typically site-wide—meaning every single item on the Zara website is discounted. The items get listed at deeper and deeper discounts until they sell out completely, and the sale doesn’t end until everything is gone. In other words, Zara just made all your budget shopping dreams come true.

Now, we’ve said this before and we’ll say it again, nothing is perfect—and that’s true of Zara’s summer 2019 sale, too. While the deals are as absolutely delightful as they sound, shopping them is a seriously competitive endeavor. Every avid online shopper knows that Zara’s semiannual sale is a BFD, so they come prepared. We’re talking, shopping carts already full of everything they want so all they have to do is hit “check out” when the sale goes live. (And even then, some of those items might sell out before they have the chance to type in their credit card info. It’s happened to our Fashion Editor—it could happen to you, too.)

There are hundreds of items on Zara’s site right now, so your sale shopping options are basically endless. To give you a head start on what will undoubtedly consume your next few days, we’ve gone ahead and perused the site for you—and we’ve pulled out the 101 discounted items you can’t miss. 101 may seem like a lot, but trust us—there’s way more than that on offer. Start here, hit “check out,” and then dive back into the sale at large. Coveted items are already beginning to sell out, so time is seriously of the essence. Good luck and godspeed. You’ve got this.

1. Limited Edition Draped Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Equal parts fashion-forward and fun.

2. Satin Skirt, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

Saturated slip skirts are always a good idea.

3. Colorful Hair Pins, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Maximalist hair accessories are abundantly on offer, and we’re shopping all of them.

4. Striped Satin Effect Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A slip skirt worth integrating into your 9-to-5 rotation.

5. Floral Print Balloon-Sleeve Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

Puffy sleeves, floral prints—can’t lose.

6. Recycled Tie-Dye Shopper, $29.90 $22.99 at Zara

An on-trend shopper that can definitely hold all your shit.

7. Print Dress, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

Gingham just became office-appropriate.

8. Tie-Dye Blouse, $89.90 $49.99 at Zara

Quite possibly the most elegant take on tie-dye we’ve seen yet.

9. Blue Collection Tied Leather Heeled Sandals, $129 $129 at Zara

Zara is bringing metallics into the summer zeitgeist—and these strappy heels are too cute to pass up.

10. Limited Edition Print Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A matching set that’s as extra as you are.

11. Tulle Swiss Dot Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Also available in black, if you prefer a subtler, slightly less ’80s-inspired option.

12. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 $17.99 at Zara

Whom among us hasn’t dreamt of wearing bejeweled toucans on our ears?

13. Floral Print Jumpsuit, $69.90 $39.99 at Zara

The perfect unexpected addition to your wedding guest wardrobe.

14. Polka Dot Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Vintage-inspired, contemporary-approved.

15. Iridescent Mini City Bag, $29.90 $29.90 at Zara

Iridescent accessories are always a good idea.

16. Oversized Poplin Shirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A top that fully understands your love of Pantone.

17. Cropped Denim Jacket, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A distressed denim power suit? Um, yes please.

18. Colored Flat Rubber Sandals, $39.90 $39.90 at Zara

We’re unapologetically very into jelly sandals this season, and we’re obviously eyeing all of these.

19. Hi-Rise Denim Short, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A distinctly warm weather-friendly take on the classic power suit.

20. Flag Print Shirt, $17.90 $9.99 at Zara

Because you deserve tees as cute as the rest of your wardrobe.

21. Floral Print Rustic Skirt, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

A wrap skirt that feels just retro enough.

22. Print Dress, $19.99 $9.99 at Zara

Smocked mini dresses are never not fun.

23. Limited Edition Beaded Sequin Bag, $59.90 $29.99 at Zara

A bag so cute you won’t care that it probably can’t hold all your stuff.

24. Ribbed Pants, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A matching set so comfy you could probably sleep in it.

25. Disney Baloo Shirt, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

Unleash your inner Disney child. You know you want to.

26. Flared Satin Pants, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Because slip skirts aren’t the only way to do slinky satin.

27. Fringed Leather Crossbody Belt Bag, $59.90 $59.90 at Zara

A belt bag with applications beyond festival season.

28. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

One of the top items on our Fashion Editor’s Zara summer sale wishlist.

29. Faux Suede Fringed Jacket, $69.90 $45.99 at Zara

Summer fringe is happening—and this jacket wants to help you take full advantage.

30. Iridescent Scale Earrings, $19.90 $19.90 at Zara

Earrings that might just leave you feeling like a mermaid.

31. Striped Wrap Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Doesn’t your 9-to-5 rotation deserve a healthy dose of fun?

32. Multicolor Woven Flat Sandals, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

Because go-to sandals don’t have to be neutral.

33. Crocheted Dress, $69.90 $35.99 at Zara

Retro-kitsch is basically our sartorial kryptonite.

34. Pocket Overalls, $69.90 $69.90 at Zara

We can’t get enough drape-y overalls—can you?

35. Tropical Print Blouse, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

A decidedly semiformal take on the classic tropical shirt.

36. Sparkly Mother of Pearl Hair Clips, $17.90 $12.99 at Zara

Can’t stop, won’t stop shopping cute barrettes.

37. Fluorescent Kitten Heel Sandals, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Definitive proof that flip-flops can actually look pretty damn chic.

38. Satin Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

For the shopper who prefers their satin with a side of short sleeves.

39. Sparkly Semi-Sheer Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Sheer, sparkly fun.

40. Buttoned Jumpsuit Dress, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A romper that doubles as a mini dress. Or a mini dress that doubles as a romper. Or a dromper. We don’t even know anymore.

41. Metallic Thread Cropped Top, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

A tie-front top sure to play as well with your favorite jeans as it will with its matching skirt.

42. Multicolored Beaded Shopping Bag, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Beaded bags aren’t going anywhere in 2019 (except into your closet—ayoo).

43. Printed T-Shirt, $9.90 $5.99 at Zara

The kind of tie-dye top you dream of DIY-ing in your backyard.

44. Printed Flared Pants, $69.90 $45.99 at Zara

Our Deputy Editor owns this set, and it’s exactly as cool in person as it looks online. (Which is to say, incredibly fucking cool.)

45. Embroidered Dress, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

A maxi worth wearing to work. Or to your friend’s wedding. Or basically anywhere else you’re going this summer.

46. Knotted Polka Dot Jacquard Top, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

The polka-dot, tie-front top is an absolute summer classic—and one worth snagging on mark-down.

47. Crossed Dress, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

A mini dress dripping with retro appeal.

48. Woven Platform Wedges, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

Wedges sure to elevate your look—in more ways than one.

49. Printed Jumpsuit, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

For the person who prefers their floral dresses in jumpsuit form.

50. Striped Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Slip into this, and you’ll have low-maintenance, comfy-cute style in seconds.

51. Washed Effect Bucket Hat, $25.90 $19.99 at Zara

Because it was really only a matter of time before bucket hats got the tie-dye treatment.

52. Striped Rustic Jumpsuit, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

An investment piece you’ll be sporting for years to come.

53. Printed Halter Top, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Fit for date nights and semi-fancy parties, alike.

54. Openwork Crochet Sweater, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A summer sweater that makes the most of 2019’s crochet trend.

55. Tie-Dye Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Millennial pink, and tie-dye, and slip dress silhouettes—oh my.

56. Animal Print Leather Mules, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

These mules are an accessible way into one of 2019’s favorite (and admittedly most bizarre) animal print trends.

57. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Not your average silky slip dress.

58. Beaded Necklaces, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Camp, encapsulated in a single necklace.

59. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Crochet, done the warm weather-friendly way.

60. Long Belted Jumpsuit, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

A jumpsuit that transcends seasonality.

61. Polka Dot Dress, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Who doesn’t love a polka dot mini dress?

62. Printed Pants, $69.90 $29.99 at Zara

A comfy-chic addition to any summer wardrobe.

63. Multicolored Sporty Sandals, $59.90 $59.90 at Zara

Chunky retro sandals are having a serious moment—stock up.

64. Flowy Animal Print Trench Coat, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

Simultaneously statement-making and versatile—in other words, an absolute steal.

65. Lemon Print Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Seriously, who could say no to a fruit-covered matching set?

66. Abalone Shell Hair Pins, $19.90 $12.99 at Zara

Hair accessories that double as veritable art.

67. Transparent Raincoat, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

Proof raincoats don’t have to ruin your outfit.

68. Jewel-Button Lace Top, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A dressy shirt that’s anything but stuffy.

69. Multicolored Natural Woven Handbag, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

An anything-but-basic woven crossbody, if we’ve ever seen one.

70. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

The perfect date night dress.

71. Oversized Trench Coat, $149 $79.99 at Zara

A spring/summer trench you could throw over anything.

72. Asymmetrical Printed Top, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Couldn’t you always use another cute vacation blouse?

73. Animal Embossed Leather Slides, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Zebra is an endlessly underrated animal print, and these sandals just want to rectify that.

74. Sequin Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Forget everything you thought you knew about stripes, and wear this dress.

75. Recycled Capsule Collection Packable Raincoat, $89.90 $45.99 at Zara

Because of course tie-dye raincoats are happening.

76. Textured Weave Dress, $25.90 $19.99 at Zara

Again, polka dot mini dresses are basically no-fail options during the summer.

77. Ruffled Skirt, $89.90 $39.99 at Zara

Because everyone could use a versatile maxi skirt (or two, or 10).

78. Floral Print Blouse, $49.90 $29.99 at Zara

A retro-fresh top that made it onto our Fashion Editor’s Zara sale wishlist.

79. Textured Weave Dress, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

The perfect addition to any resort wardrobe. (We know resort wardrobes aren’t really a thing anymore, but vacation clothes are definitely a thing.)

80. Flat Woven Mules, $59.90 $39.99 at Zara

Mules that definitely won’t accidentally slip off your feet.

81. Floral Print Dress, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

Bold office-appropriate style, delivered in a single dress.

82. Satin Cargo Pants, $69.90 $29.99 at Zara

This just in: Cargos are officially available in elegant iterations.

83. Printed Shirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

The kind of thing you pray to dig out of dusty thrift shop bins.

84. Ruffled-Sleeve Print Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

A blank canvas for all your favorite statement jewelry.

85. Animal Print Heeled Sandals, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

ICYMI: Neon snakeskin is happening.

86. Striped Rustic Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

Low-key enough to wear at work, on the weekend and everywhere in between.

87. Sparkly Ruffled Top, $25.90 $15.99 at Zara

All the sexy fun of a sheer top, with all the sophisticated appeal of a ruffled blouse. (Now that’s a juxtaposition.)

88. Contrasting Dress, $39.90 $22.99 at Zara

We could never resist a statement sleeve.

89. Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, $49.99 $39.99 at Zara

The go-to sure to get you through wedding season.

90. Satin Lingerie-Style Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

A pop of rainbow is the new pop of color.

91. Printed Pants, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

More printed pants, because you deserve options. (And budget-friendly options, at that.)

92. Denim Dress, $49.90 $35.99 at Zara

Mini dresses rarely come in long-sleeve iterations—which is exactly what makes this dress so special.

93. Printed Scarf, $17.90 $12.99 at Zara

Stop. Sleeping. On. Summer. Scarves.

94. Flowy Printed Dress, $69.90 $69.90 at Zara

Fit for trips to the grocery and days spent at outdoor weddings, alike.

95. Large Button Shorts, $39.90 $29.99 at Zara

Sophisticate statement shorts are definitely a genre we can get behind.

96. Woven Mule Heels with Shells, $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

Jewelry is no longer the only way to get your shell fix on.

97. Organza Trench Coat, $119 $79.99 at Zara

Because if you’re going to wear a coat in the middle of summer, you should probably make it sheer.

98. Slip Dress, $49.90 $49.90 at Zara

An absolute classic.

99. Rustic Striped Shirt, $29.90 $19.99 at Zara

A matching set sure to operate versatilely as separates.

100. Combined Printed Dress, $69.90 $49.99 at Zara

The number 1 item on our Fashion Editor’s Zara wishlist.

101. Printed Asymmetric Skirt, $39.90 $25.99 at Zara

Patchwork, done in perhaps the subtlest way possible.

