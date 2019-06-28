There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara’s Summer Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Look, I know Zara’s semi-annual sale dropped a week and a half ago. You perused the site. You added all kinds of marked-down stuff to your cart—and rapidly hit “check out,” knowing if you hesitated for even a brief moment your delightful finds might’ve sold out before you managed to score them. The Zara summer sale is the shopping event of the season; you wouldn’t miss it for the world. The thing is, the sale is still going on.

Zara’s semiannual sale doesn’t end until every single discounted item sells out, meaning it doesn’t just disappear within 48 hours. Nay, long after the rush has passed, after the energy has died down, after the heat of the moment has come and gone, Zara’s sale is still going strong. There are deals to be had. Closets to be filled. Trendy, marked-down pieces to be shopped, worn, loved.

Even better: Not only do the discounts continue well after the initial launch, they actually get deeper. Sale items get listed for less and less money until they’re all snatched up. That pair of pants you were eyeing looks a lot better at $15 than it looked at $60—and really, when it’s that inexpensive, there’s hardly a reason not to buy it, right?

