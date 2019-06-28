StyleCaster
Share

There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara’s Summer Sale

What's hot
StyleCaster

There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara’s Summer Sale

Lindsey Lanquist
by
There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara’s Summer Sale
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Scroll To See More Images

Look, I know Zara’s semi-annual sale dropped a week and a half ago. You perused the site. You added all kinds of marked-down stuff to your cart—and rapidly hit “check out,” knowing if you hesitated for even a brief moment your delightful finds might’ve sold out before you managed to score them. The Zara summer sale is the shopping event of the season; you wouldn’t miss it for the world. The thing is, the sale is still going on.

Zara’s semiannual sale doesn’t end until every single discounted item sells out, meaning it doesn’t just disappear within 48 hours. Nay, long after the rush has passed, after the energy has died down, after the heat of the moment has come and gone, Zara’s sale is still going strong. There are deals to be had. Closets to be filled. Trendy, marked-down pieces to be shopped, worn, loved.

Even better: Not only do the discounts continue well after the initial launch, they actually get deeper. Sale items get listed for less and less money until they’re all snatched up. That pair of pants you were eyeing looks a lot better at $15 than it looked at $60—and really, when it’s that inexpensive, there’s hardly a reason not to buy it, right?

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Striped Satin Effect Skirt $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Combined Sweatshirt $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Printed Halter Top $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Flared Satin Pants $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Sequin Camisole $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Contrasting Button Shirt $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Fringed Top $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Embroidered T-Shirt $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Satin Skirt with Lace Trim $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Semi-Sheer Textured Sweater $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Wrinkled Dress $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Knit Sweater with Rips $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Fabric Moroccan Babouches $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Sequin Top $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Knit Culottes $25.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Tie-Dye Skirt $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Sweatshirt with Tricot $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Flower and Pearl Earrings $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Leather Look Dress $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Macrame Pocket T-Shirt $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Textured Ruffle Dress $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Openwork Shirt $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Printed Scarf $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Textured Weave Striped Shirt $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Print Dress $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Sparkly Sweater $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Printed Pants $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Mesh Textured Top $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Block Color Faux Suede Shorts $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Pack of Shell and Ankle Bracelet $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Printed T-Shirt $9.90
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Hooded Sweater with Shells $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Front Print Shirt $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Tricolored Woven Paper Shopper $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Textured Knit Sweater with Metallic… $12.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Long Floral Print Skirt $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Fringed Crocheted Top $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Whimsical Earrings $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Openwork Shirt $9.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | There Are So Many Cute, Under-$20 Finds (Still!!!) On Offer at Zara's Summer Sale
Balloon-Sleeve Top with Metallic Thread $19.99
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share