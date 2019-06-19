The 11 Must-Haves Our Fashion Editor Is Shopping at Zara’s Summer Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t want to sound too breathless here, but Zara’s semiannual sale is basically the shopping event of the summer. Because while other retailers engage in seasonal mark-downs, Zara takes the practice to a whole new level. Every single item on the site is listed at a discount, and the sale doesn’t end until everything sells out. (And if an item takes a hot sec to sell out, it gets listed at deeper and deeper discounts until it’s entirely gone.) I know, I know—it sounds too good to be true. But reader, it isn’t.

Something this magical is, of course, not without its faults. Since Zara’s semiannual deals are so damn delectable, the sale shopping process gets seriously competitive. Items I’ve added to my cart have literally sold out while I was typing in my credit card information. Zara’s semiannual sale is far from fashion’s best-kept secret—it’s not a secret at all. Every avid online shopper knows about it, and every avid online shopper is ready to snatch up everything on their wishlist the moment the sale goes live. It pays, then, to think ahead.

My strategy: peruse Zara’s site before the sale goes live, and fill my digital cart with everything I’m hoping to snag once it does. That way, when the semiannual sale is in full swing, all I have to do is hit “check out.” This minimizes the concern that someone else will get to a must-have before I do—and maximizes my chances of fleshing out my wardrobe in the most efficient, budget-friendly way possible.

Now, we don’t know exactly when Zara’s semiannual sale will be. The site typically goes full-discount sometime in mid-June, so deals are coming any day now. Which makes today the perfect time to fill your cart with everything your heart desires. Make now the moment that you comb through your favorites and narrow things down to your absolute must-haves, so you can dive headfirst into the world of Zara mark-downs without wasting any time. The deals are yours for the taking—so long as you’re willing to exercise a little foresight.

1. Combined Printed Dress, $69.90 at Zara

This midi is just the wedding guest dress I’ve been looking for. It’s cute and dress code-appropriate, without skewing too far outside my usual aesthetic. And it’s versatile, too; I can already imagine wearing it to work, parties, dinners and more. (Plus, I’m sure it’ll look even sweeter when it’s marked down.)

2. Embroidered Dress, $59.90 at Zara

My summer maxi dress selection has been too spare for too long. Right now, I only own one black maxi dress and one blue midaxi dress—not adequate. This little number looks comfy, versatile and out-of-the-box enough to feel right up my alley. And life is better with more comfy-cute clothes in it.

3. Floral Print Blouse, $49.90 at Zara

I’m a sucker for a fun print, especially when it’s rendered in an equally fun silhouette. This floral blouse feels simultaneously retro and contemporary—which is basically my sartorial sweet-spot.

4. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 at Zara

I’m obsessed with the idea of wearing this floral dress everywhere this summer. To weddings. To barbecues. To oceanfront dinners (not a common summer activity for me, but doesn’t this dress just instantly transport you to a tropical locale?!).

5. Flowy Printed Dress, $69.90 at Zara

I’m, quite honestly, on the fence about this one. I think it looks absolutely lovely, and would make an excellent addition to my previously discussed too-pared-down maxi rotation. But it’s really similar to the black maxi dress I already own. The vibes and silhouettes are super similar, but the temptation lies within the palette: I can’t wear my black maxi dress to a wedding, whereas I could definitely sport this. I have it in my shopping cart, but I’m ready to delete it if my total cost is looking a little too high. (If you don’t have the same overlap problem as me, though, you should definitely make this one yours.)

6. Printed Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

I already have a tropical print button-down that definitely fills the same void this one would, but I. Don’t. Care. It’s too absolutely fun and delightful to pass up—plus, it’ll probably be, like, $19 when it’s on sale.

7. Floral Print Dress, 49.90 at Zara

I’m really excited to add this one to my wardrobe. It looks like the perfect summer date night dress, and the colors are so cute.

8. Ruffled Skirt, $89.90 at Zara

This is another one that’s in my cart, but up for removal if need be. I own a go-to maxi skirt that doesn’t fit me super well, so I’m in the market for a new one. This one is looking a little expensive, however, so I’m making a game-time decision based on what the discount looks like.

9. Floral Print Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

I’m partial to the idea of adding a dressier jumpsuit to my wedding guest dress rotation—and I’m admittedly quite obsessed with tropical prints (and puff sleeves, and jumpsuits). This is outside what I’d normally buy for myself, but I’m convinced sales are the best time to take risks. (Fewer sunk costs to worry about—literally.)

10. Satin Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Another out-of-my-norm pick that I’m interested in taking a risk on once the deals roll in. My assumption is that this will get marked down to $29 (just a guess), which is definitely a palatable amount to spend on something that I’m intrigued by but not totally sure will look great on me.

11. Printed Pants, $69.90 at Zara

Fun fact: My boyfriend thinks printed pants are really hot? I basically agree, but I don’t own a ton. These pants would be a great way to rectify that—and to do so without messing up my budget.

