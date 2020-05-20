Just A List Of Stuff From Zara That I Desperately Need In My Summer Wardrobe

At this point, I can’t predict how busy my summer social calendar will be, but I’ll be damned if I don’t shop like I’ve got a ton of plans! Ideally, stay-at-home orders lift and I can wear my new clothes out, but if not, they’ll make their debut via Zoom calls and Instagram posts, and that’ll just have to do. If you’re also looking to shop, might I interest you in these Zara summer 2020 options? I usually prefer to shop my local Zara in-store, but I’ve been more or less stalking the Zara website as I practice social distancing from my living room, and honestly? My cart is getting pretty full.

My strategy for shopping this summer is to buy things I love that feel on-trend, but not too on-trend. Why, you ask? Just in case we aren’t able to spread our wings and socialize at some point, I want to make sure these pieces will come in handy for summer 2021. With this in mind I’m shopping mostly for elevated basics, including cute and timeless espadrilles, the perfect denim shorts, flirty white crop tops, etc. Okay, I might throw a hot pink metallic sandal in for good measure, but there are some pieces a girl just can’t resist!

Curious as to what’s in my cart? Read on for ten items you don’t have to think before you buy. Yes, you need the perfect Little White Dress, and yes, swapping your sweatpants for some wide-legged printed stretch pants this Friday is a really good idea. And finally, yes, you should get that super-cute one-piece just in case the beaches open up. Better safe than sorry! Read on for the aforementioned picks and more.

1. Breezy White Dress

Everyone needs the perfect LWD (Little White Dress) for summer, and the Voluminous Textured Weave Dress is a serious contender. I love the empire waist and loose skirt, not to mention the thicker straps for a lil’ extra support.

2. Floaty Yellow Minidress

At first glance, I thought this Satin Dress was a romper—and TBH, I’m so glad it’s not. I’m no romper hater, but I’ve been looking for the perfect satin mini in a pastel hue for quite some time, and this little yellow dream takes the cake.

3. Classic Espadrille Sandal

The Natural Woven Jute Espadrille is a summer sandal must-have. Put these babies on and pretend you just got back from summering at your Italian villa. No one has to know you were actually social distancing on your couch in Jersey.

4. Ruched High-Rise One-Piece

Did you know Zara makes swimwear? I did not, but now that I’ve seen the Wrinkle Effect Swimsuit, I’m thinking they could quickly become my favorite swim brand. I love the high-rise sides and deep V-neck, not to mention the unique texture.

5. Black & White Embroidered Purse

Don’t feel like splurging on new clothes this summer? All you need is a few great accessories to reinvent last year’s wardrobe! The Embroidered Handbag takes boyfriend jeans and a black tank to a whole other level.

6. Wide-Leg Patterned Pants

These Printed Pants are the “easy, breezy, beautiful” of summer styling. Throw them on with a white crop top and dress the look down with a tan woven sandal, or up with a strappy pink heel (see below!).

7. Strappy Pink Heels

These Strappy Satin Effect Heeled Sandals should do the trick! I love that these babies have a metallic sheen to spice things up. If you aren’t into the Barbie pink, they also come in lime green and sunny golden yellow. Buying all three, TBH.

8. 3D Floral Crop Top

All it takes is swapping out your basic white tee for something like the Cropped Textured Weave Top, and BOOM! You look a thousand times more chic, and you’re just as comfortable. Talk about a style win-win.

9. Perfect Denim Shorts

If you still haven’t found your perfect jean cutoffs, fear not. These Mom Fit Denim Shorts might be the ones! Finding the right shorts for you can take a lot of trial and error (speaking from personal experience!), but trust me—it’s worth it.

10. Neutral Knit Set

Want some cozy loungewear with a warm-weather twist? This Raised Textured Sweater and matching Textured Shorts set is the coolest combination of summer and cozy indoor vibes. Plus, the neutral hue matches your Instagram aesthetic. Perfect!

