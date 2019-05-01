43 Can’t-Miss Items from Zara’s Summer 2019 Collection

Scroll To See More Images

Zara is one of our go-to retailers, no matter the season. But during the summer, our obsession is particularly pronounced. That’s partially because get get overzealous about replenishing our warm-weather wardrobes, like clockwork, each year. But it’s also because Zara’s summer collection is routinely lovely—and Zara’s summer 2019 collection is, of course, no exception.

This summer, Zara has stocked up on your favorite trends, in droves. There are all kinds of silky satins on the menu—including summer-friendly takes on the endlessly trendy slip dress that’s pervaded our zeitgeist since the start of this year. Tropical prints are on offer—a sign that your dad’s favorite touristy trend will continue to be as big in 2019 as it was in 2018. Summer sequins are here to offer us all a little sparkle in some month other than December. And woven pieces abound, because crochet wasn’t a spring-only situation.

No matter which sartorial movement you have your eye on this season, you’re sure to find it in Zara’s summer 2019 collection. But that’s really nothing new, is it?

1. Tied Polka Dot Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Because slips aren’t the only way to do silky summer dresses.

2. Satin Skirt, $49.90 at Zara

A statement-making skirt, fit for date night.

3. Jewel Mini Bag, $89.90 at Zara

Summer beads are no longer exclusively reserved for the jewelry sphere.

4. Floral Print Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

A tropical print shirt sure to play as well with jeans as it would with the skirt in its matching set.

5. Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Summer sequins are officially happening.

6. Fluorescent Kitten Heel Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

The chicest take on flip-flops we’ve seen in a long time.

7. Knit Tie-Dye Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Of course spring’s tie-dye trend is creeping into summer.

8. Print Top, $39.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to make paisley look cool, contemporary and covet-able.

9. Premium Slip Dress, $39.90 at Zara

A slip dress, rendered in one of summer’s favorite shades.

10. Geometric Mother of Pearl Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Basically disco balls you can wear on your ears.

11. Printed Pleated Scarf, $17.90 at Zara

Summer scarves are the key to surviving the season’s breeziest days.

12. Floral Print Jacket, $69.90 at Zara

A metropolitan take on an enduring summer trend.

13. Pack of Bejeweled Hair Pins, $19.90 at Zara

Hair clips are still very much on the menu.

14. Mixed Jacket, $49.90 at Zara

Summer jackets sound like an oxymoron—until they’re rendered in lace.

15. Pleated Jumpsuit with Straps, $49.90 at Zara

A jumpsuit that’ll take you from work to every summer wedding on your calendar.

16. Bejeweled Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about the aughts’ obsession with rhinestones making a comeback.

17. Long Rustic Jumpsuit, $49.90 at Zara

Another jumpsuit, fit for wedding wear and your 9-to-5, alike.

18. Woven Rope Shopper, $59.90 at Zara

The ultimate beach bag—or I-wish-I-was-at-the-beach-bag (depending on your situation).

19. T-Shirt with Text, $17.90 at Zara

A tee that fully understands you—and your goals.

20. Floral Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Flowy midis are absolutely irresistible when the weather’s at its most humid.

21. Iridescent Scale Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

A statement earring seemingly designed with summer in mind.

22. Terrycloth Maxi Shopper, $49.90 at Zara

A tote big enough to hold all your shit (and cute enough to look good doing it).

23. Limited Edition Mesh Sequin Dress, $149 at Zara

Mesh and sequins are a match made in sartorial heaven—and Zara knows it.

24. Oversized Belted Jacket, $169 at Zara

For the shopper who’s not quite ready to part with their go-to trench just yet.

25. Tied Bandeau Top, $25.90 at Zara

A tube top that doubles as a halter—hello, versatility.

26. Contrasting Faux Suede Dress, $19.90 at Zara

Need a summer interview dress? Zara’s got you covered.

27. Pack of Sparkling Hair Clips, $19.90 at Zara

Rhinestone-covered and heart-shaped? Be still our fashion-loving (rhinestone-adorned) hearts.

28. Sequin Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A summer sequin dress you could actually (probably) get away with wearing to your friend’s wedding.

29. Special Edition Two-Tone Bag, $39.90 at Zara

A beach bag you could actually carry on the reg.

30. Printed Headband, $12.90 at Zara

Fruit prints are an enduring fashion favorite—and we’re very here for it.

31. Sparkly Textured Knit Tunic, $39.90 at Zara

Throw it over your favorite swimsuit at the beach—or layer it over your go-to tee-and-jeans combo.

32. Seashell Necklace, $19.90 at Zara

A seashell necklace fit to be worn any way you desire.

33. Natural Fabric Shopper, $69.90 at Zara

Part shopper, part crossbody—all cute.

34. Sequin Bodysuit $39.90 at Zara

You’ll be wearing this one well into winter.

35. Beaded Bucket Crossbody Bag, $69.90 at Zara

So cute you’ll hardly care that it’s too small to hold your wallet.

36. Double Breasted Buttoned Blazer, $129 at Zara

A distinctly summery take on the structured suit.

37. Premium Camisole, $19.90 at Zara

Camis are a no-fail addition to any wardrobe, no matter the season.

38. Pack of Faux Pearl Hair Clips, $19.90 at Zara

Sure to dress up any ensemble.

39. Short Lace Jacket, $49.90 at Zara

Zara is making lace jackets look better than we could’ve ever imagined.

40. Flat Sandals with Woven Straps, $69.90 at Zara

The fashion girl’s take on flip-flops.

41. Textured Weave Striped Shirt, $19.90 at Zara

A tank designed with summer’s hottest days in mind.

42. Shiny Blazer, $89.90 at Zara

Because every summer wardrobe could use a metallic piece or two.

43. Pack of Seashell Bracelets or Anklets, $17.90 at Zara

A bracelet that doubles as an anklet—we’re sold.

