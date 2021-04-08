If You See Me In Anything Other Than A Zara Suit This Summer, No You Didn’t

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s one thing you should know about me: I will always opt for suiting over wearing a dress. Seriously—I dream of getting married in a chic blazer/trouser combo someday. So you can imagine the extreme joy I feel while scrolling through Zara’s massive selection of coordinating sets for spring and summer 2021. Zara’s suiting is some of the best, in my humble opinion.

Why, you ask? They have everything: skirt suits, shorts suits—and yes, a few more classic styles that include full-length trousers, too. Forget a summer dress; this season, I’m going to make a summer suit happen. These suits are just as fun as your usual dresses and come in unique, unexpected shades like pastel pink and mint. Some are oversized! Others are cropped! The options are (nearly) endless.

Perfect for everything from a wedding to a lunch date with your friends, these suits are wardrobe multi-taskers. Buy a blazer and the matching bottoms and you can wear them together, or wear each piece on its own to create entirely new looks.

So, if you’ll indulge me, allow me to swoon over my 10 favorite suiting options Zara has to offer this season. Vibrant colors are all the rage in 2021, but there are also a few neutral suits I have my eye on, too. Get your credit cards ready—once you fall in love with the idea of summer suiting, you’re gonna want to buy more than one.

Topstitched Cropped Blazer + Ruched Mini Skirt

Sick and tired of the basic pantsuit hanging in your closet? Why not try an option that features a cropped blazer and a mini skirt instead? Skirt suits are totally ’80s-inspired but with a 2021 twist I adore, thanks to the micro hemlines and cropped silhouettes.

Linen Blend Cropped Blazer + Linen Blend Shorts

This shorts suit is minty-fresh, don’tcha think? I certainly do—that’s why it’s sitting in my cart as I type this. These wide-leg shorts might actually be the first pair of shorts I like this season, so there’s that! Also, I’d totally style this short-sleeve blazer separately with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

Lapelless Blazer + Pants With Fabric Covered Belt

A blazer with no lapels? For spring? Now that’s groundbreaking. This bright pink suit is everything I could ever want and more, so the fact that it comes in multiple colors is quite the bonus. As a gal who is 5’2 on a good day, these slightly cropped trousers are also a godsend.

Cropped Blazer + Full-Length Pants

Remember how I was talking about neutral suits that aren’t boring? This is the one, folks. I love how the fitted cropped blazer looks with the high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Talk about the perfect contrast.

Textured Fitted Blazer + Textured Mini Skirt

BRB—I’m exclusively wearing Kelly green for summer. I mean, how could I not be obsessed with the color after seeing it all over Zara’s New Arrivals section? This blazer and mini skirt are probably my favorite pieces in the hue, hands down.

Double-Breasted Striped Blazer + Striped Pants

I feel like a grown-ass woman whenever I wear pinstripes. Just me? No? If you agree, you need this white blazer and the matching striped trousers in your life. It’s a boss betch game-changer.

Plaid Cropped Jacket + Plaid Mini Skirt

This blue suit feels like it should be worn by Molly Ringwald in a rom-com from the eighties. Maybe it’s the exaggerated plaid or the strong shoulders, but it feels very retro, in the coolest way. Buy the single-button blazer and the high-waisted mini skirt for major The Breakfast Club: Corporate Edition vibes.

Straight Cut Buttoned Blazer + Straight-Leg Pants

Yes, there’s another green suit on this list. I told you I was obsessed! This classic blazer and the matching straight-leg pants are a more traditional suiting style, just in case the other options are too wild for your taste.

Textured Plaid Blazer + Textured Skort

Cher Horowitz called—she wants her suit back! This plaid blazer and matching mini skirt also look like the kind of uniform they might’ve worn on the early seasons of Gossip Girl. So many sartorial references, so little time!

Wrinkle Look Double Breasted Blazer + Wrinkle Look Pants

I never thought I would want my clothing to look wrinkled on purpose, but here we are. This summery white blazer and the coordinating cropped trousers give off the ultimate laid-back, relaxed look.