Zara’s SRPLS Collection Will Make You Want to Wear Utility Clothing All Summer Long

It’s no secret that the utility trend is super hot right now, and now it’s officially warm-weather approved. Zara’s 2019 SRPLS collection is full of military-inspired pieces that are ready for all your favorite summer activities. If you’ve been wanting to try the utility trend for spring and summer 2019, now is the time, my friends. Zara’s three-part SRPLS collection is in full-swing, and it’s loaded with utility and military-inspired looks that are sure to amp up your summer wardrobe.

Over the next two weeks, Zara will be dropping three SRPLS collections full of utility pieces. The collection features surprisingly trendy camo, cargo pants and other military-inspired pieces. It’s the summer collection you didn’t know you needed until now. Seriously, with the rise of the utility trend, SRPLS is arriving just on time to get our on-trend summer outfits on lock. Whether you pair these pieces together or with contrasting summery looks—like puffy sleeves or floral pieces—you’re sure to look effortlessly cool during the warmer months.

Zara will continuously be dropping more SRPLS pieces in the coming weeks, but I went ahead and rounded up some of the coolest utility and military-inspired pieces from the collection so far. Some are available right now (so stock up!) while some will become available to purchase when the next SRPLS drop happens. However, all these pieces are viewable on Zara’s website, so you can see the prices and sizes of all the items, and plan ahead for what you want to snag. Leave it to Zara to keep us waiting in anticipation.

1. CM Shirt 2, $119 at Zara

Yes, some camo is cool, y’all.

2. RP SNDL 2, $69.90 at Zara

The ugly sandal trend continues into summer.

3. WNDB 2, $129 at Zara

This utility windbreaker is the jacket you’ll be wearing all spring and summer long.

4. T SHRT 2, $49.90 at Zara

This tee would look so cute paired with anything utility or just your fave pair of jeans.

5. FLGHT ST 2, $149 at Zara

Jumpsuits are always a good idea.

6. BCKL SNDL 2, $229 at Zara

These might be the coolest utility-inspired heels I’ve ever seen.

7. FTG VRL 2, $129 at Zara

The classic summer romper, but make it utility.

8. SWTR 2, $69.90 at Zara

This pretty blue sweatshirt is perfect for cool nights.

9. SNDL 2, $99.90 at Zara

I’m obsessed with the color of this velvety sandal.

10. CRG PNT 2, $119 at Zara

Everything is weird, and cargo pants are cool again.

11. CRG SKRT 2, $99.90 at Zara

If you’re too nervous to try a pair of cargo pants, try a cargo skirt instead.

12. CMBT BT 2, $229 at Zara

What’s a utility collection without a combat boot?

13. PRCHT PRK 2, $169 at Zara

The perfect low-key and effortlessly cool parka for summer.

14. MSH 2, $29.90 at Zara

This mesh tank is the summer essential you didn’t know you needed.

15. TRCK PNT 2, $119 at Zara

The pink detail on these track pants adds a fun and feminine contrast.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.