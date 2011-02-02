Zara Spring/Summer Lookbook: Stella and the Sophisticate

Zara – even the name is fun. Just say it, Zara. The Spanish label that keeps girls looking like they can afford high design gave a little catalog sneak peek for the Summer season, and I like it.

Equal parts pared down minimalism and bold and sassy fuchsias and turquoises to make you re-examine your color stance the eight looks are fairly perfect and I need that camel leather mini please. It’s not Celine or Chlo, but it’s channeling the chic side, and that’s all a girl can really ask for at a reasonable price point.

Plus Stella Tennant is representing so much cool in one catalog.