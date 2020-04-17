BRB, Zara’s Romantics Collection Has Me Falling In Love

Alright, friends—Zara has officially done it again. And by that, of course, I mean they’ve created the most gorgeous spring and summer collection I’ve seen so far this year. (Are we even surprised?) Just as the weather is finally warming up, and we’re all trying to figure out what the hell to wear once we can all leave our homes, Zara’s spring and summer 2020 collection has officially been gifted to the world. It’s like the designers at Zara took one look at my closet, shook their heads and got to work on creating an entirely new wardrobe just for me (OK, for all of us). Seriously, prepare to swoon.

Zara’s newest collection is very aptly named “The Romantics.” The line features dreamy pink florals, feminine embroidered details and woodsy accessories that will make you feel like you’re walking through a secret garden only you know about. And that’s just the clothes and shoes, you guys. The collection also boasts gorgeous rings and necklaces that look straight out of Sleeping Beauty or even Marie Antoinette. The entire line feels like if you were stranded in a gorgeous forest, but you also had an impeccable wardrobe.

If you’re looking for new outfits to bring with you on vacation this summer—or just to wear in your backyard right now—Zara has got you. I know it’s impossible, but I feel like each piece of clothing you wear from the collection gives you a sun-kissed glow—like you’ve been hanging out in the afternoon sun (but also have been wearing a lot of sunscreen, because that’s important, y’all!!). Everything about the collection screams spring and summer, and I can’t wait to get my hands on every single piece. Spring and summer wardrobe? Check, check and check.

1. Officer Coat

This chic officer coat is the splurge item your spring and summer wardrobe needs.

2. Jacquard Dress

This pastel pink frock is truly a warm-weather dream. Plus, it can be easily dressed up or down.

3. Wood Heel Fringed Leather Clogs

Who knew a pair of wood heel clogs could be so utterly dreamy?

4. Contrasting Dress

This gorgeous contrasting dress takes spring florals to an entirely new level.

5. Pack Of Rings

Do your fingers a favor, and treat them to this pack of stunning pink and green rings.

6. Embroidered Crop Top

Pair this cream crop top with all your favorite summer bottoms. Skirts, denim, trousers—It all works.

7. Velvet Dress

A velvet dress for spring and summer? It’s more likely than you think—and Zara has the cutest option.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.