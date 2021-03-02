Zara’s Spring 2021 Collection Is A Playful Pastel Dreamland

Scroll To See More Images

Let me be the first to tell you that spring is officially here. And good thing, too! Maybe it was just me, but this winter felt extra-tough when it came to finding the desire to get out of bed and get dressed every single morning. When the weather is gray outside, I feel totally blah and my wardrobe suffers as a result. Luckily, Zara’s spring 2021 collection just went live and the pastel dreamscape has completely pulled me out of my sartorial funk.

While I love throwing on a linen dress in calling it a day in the summer, springtime transitional dressing is my favorite thing—maybe ever. Yes, the weather is chilly in the morning and practically tropical by midday, but I don’t care! I feel so inspired when I get to think about my clothes in new and exciting ways as the seasons change. It also gives me a chance to incorporate a few new and trendy pieces into my stagnant winter wardrobe, many of which usually come from Zara.

Zara’s new collection for spring is packed with pastel shades of pink, blue, yellow and green, forcing me to reconsider my love for an all-black look all-year-round. And no offense to Miranda Priestly, but pastels for spring really are groundbreaking this season thanks to a slew of reinvented silhouettes, from menswear blazers to playsuits. Oh, and sweater vests, of course. This wouldn’t be a 2021 fashion trend story without at least one sleeveless sweater.

Read on to shop a few of my favorite pieces from the drop, or hit up your local Zara for some more pastel goodness.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Gingham Top

A picnic blanket, but make it fashion! This long-sleeved crop top is the epitome of cottagecore, and I am here for it. You can even snag the matching high-waisted trousers for an extra dose of sweetness. If a full-on gingham look isn’t really your vibe, try pairing it with white denim instead.

buy-now text=”Gingham Top ” link=”https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=21094&awinaffid=299513&clickref=SC-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgingham-top-p02478645.html%3F” price=”$39.90″ target=”_blank” button_type=”default”/]

This Dreamy, Creamy Blazer

I’m a blazer girl through and through, and this pale yellow one is at the top of my to-buy list this season. It comes in one other color, but the pale pink is selling fast, and I truly believe that this pale yellow will be a top color trend this season, so it’s worth getting ahead of the curve.

This Button-Up Mini

I’m really trying to wear more skirts this season, so this retro-feeling option is a must. The buttons on the front are super delicate, so I’m leaning towards wearing it with a boxy white tee and a chunky chain necklace for some contrasting edge.

This Playful Romper

Toddler vibes FTW. Now that I think about it, I’m pretty sure I had this exact piece (except much smaller) when I was a kid! Either way, I’m stoked to see that playsuits are back for 2021. I’ll be wearing this with black tights and boots now and chunky white loafers come springtime.

This Trendy Quilted Bag

Repeat after me: You do not need to splurge for a trendy spring bag. Zara has tons of affordable picks that look super luxe, and this neutral quilted pick is a great example. Living for the extra-chunky chain strap.

This Collared Knit

I am obsessed with anything with an exaggerated collar this season, and this pale blue sweater takes the cake for the cutest knit option ever. I’m thinking of styling it with a pair of white straight-leg jeans and matching white Birkenstocks. Try and stop me!

This Cut-Out Dress

This bright red dress is begging to be worn on a fun night out with friends, so I’m willing to buy it now and stash it in my closet until the time to dress up comes back around. Think positively, people; one day soon we’ll be back in bars and clubs!

These Sage Green Pants

Another thing on my fashion bucket list this season? I want to wear more trousers in lieu of the same old pair of light-wash jeans. Here’s hoping this sage green pair of straight-leg pants will make all my outfits feel just a little more put-together.

This Wear-Everywhere Shift

Say hello to the ideal spring mini dress. Yes, you probs already have a few neutral options in your closet, but this boxy mini is perfect for when you’re getting dressed in the morning (or running late) and want something a bit more special. The almost-periwinkle blue hue is the icing on the cake.

This Essential Sweater Vest

I need another sweater vest in my collection, sue me. I have one in nearly every single neutral color, so I’m considering this yellow alternative for the new season. The slightly cropped silhouette will look ace with a pair of high-waisted jeans or shorts.