20 Pieces From Zara’s Spring Collection That May Cause You To Audibly Gasp

Y’all—we NEED to talk about Zara’s spring 2020 collection. I’m a total shopaholic year-round, but wow, I have never been so tempted to buy. Do you think my roommates will be pissed if I spent an entire month’s rent on floaty dresses and puffy-sleeved blouses? I’ll give them full access to my closet to make up for it! JK, I would never ever do that.

Spring 2020 is gearing up to be one of the ~prettiest~ seasons yet, with flirty, frilly trends like sweet dresses and pastel hues galore. Of course, you can feel free to lean into these femme vibes and go full-on cutesy, or edge them up with a combat boot here, a black moto jacket there. Personally, I’ll be rocking my flowy prairie dresses Little Women style, no regrets. Whatever your look, read on for a few of the most eye-catching styles you can shop at Zara right now. Sorry in advance if this pushes you to spend all your rent money on clothes—we’re in the same boat. But at least we look good!

Catch me layering this baby with a white turtleneck while it’s still chilly, then rocking it solo the second the sun comes out.

The statement sleeve trend is huge this season, so swap your basic white tee for a not-so-basic white puff-sleeved blouse.

Excuse me while I throw out all the bags I own and make this the only purse in my life.

THESE are the Little Women vibes I’m talking about, people!!!

And just like that, all other spring shoes are canceled.

Over your go-to sweater-and-jeans winter combo? Swap out denim for these fun plaid pants.

OR, opt for the world’s shiniest pleated pink midi skirt. Can’t go wrong either way!

This spring, leopard has officially passed the animal print baton over to zebra, and I’m ALL about it.

I’m not being dramatic when I say I had an actual dream about these woven mules last night.

Should I buy this puffy, sea green top? I think I’m gonna buy this puffy, sea green top.

Pearls are still in for Spring 2020, but swap a basic strand for this more metallic moment.

Consider this belted beige faux leather jacket the only spring outerwear you really need.

I have never, I repeat, NEVER seen anything as pure and sweet as these strawberry earrings in my entire life.

I live and die for springtime white denim, and this belted dress checks off all the right boxes.

On a much edgier note, this utility-inspired black skirt is just BEGGING to work its way into a street style fashion roundup.

And to be clear, I’m pairing that skirt exclusively with these cornflower blue heels.

If you’re into va-va-volume, this elevated take on a white V-neck is a must.

‘Tis the season to swap your basic black belt for a springy woven version. Bonus points for the tortoiseshell buckle.

I’m a big fan of purses that makes every day feel like it’s Valentine’s Day.

And AGAIN with the Little Women vibes. Who could be mad at this floral perfection???

