20 Pieces From Zara’s Spring Collection That May Cause You To Audibly Gasp

Bella Gerard
by
Photo: Zara

Y’all—we NEED to talk about Zara’s spring 2020 collection. I’m a total shopaholic year-round, but wow, I have never been so tempted to buy. Do you think my roommates will be pissed if I spent an entire month’s rent on floaty dresses and puffy-sleeved blouses? I’ll give them full access to my closet to make up for it! JK, I would never ever do that.

Spring 2020 is gearing up to be one of the ~prettiest~ seasons yet, with flirty, frilly trends like sweet dresses and pastel hues galore. Of course, you can feel free to lean into these femme vibes and go full-on cutesy, or edge them up with a combat boot here, a black moto jacket there. Personally, I’ll be rocking my flowy prairie dresses Little Women style, no regrets. Whatever your look, read on for a few of the most eye-catching styles you can shop at Zara right now. Sorry in advance if this pushes you to spend all your rent money on clothes—we’re in the same boat. But at least we look good!

zara spring 2020 green print dress

Zara

Green Print Dress $69.90
Catch me layering this baby with a white turtleneck while it’s still chilly, then rocking it solo the second the sun comes out.

zara spring 2020 eyelet blouse

Zara

Embroidered Eyelet Blouse $49.90
The statement sleeve trend is huge this season, so swap your basic white tee for a not-so-basic white puff-sleeved blouse.

zara spring 2020 pleated bucket bag

Zara

Blue Pleated Bucket Bag $29.90
Excuse me while I throw out all the bags I own and make this the only purse in my life.

zara spring 2020 gathered waist dress

Zara

Pink Dress With Gathered Waist $69.90
THESE are the Little Women vibes I’m talking about, people!!!

zara spring 2020 mesh heels

Zara

Mesh Slingback Heels $49.90
And just like that, all other spring shoes are canceled.

zara spring 2020 belted plaid pants

Zara

Belted Plaid Pants $49.90
Over your go-to sweater-and-jeans winter combo? Swap out denim for these fun plaid pants.

zara spring 2020 pleated pink skirt

Zara

Satin Effect Pleated Skirt $39.90
OR, opt for the world’s shiniest pleated pink midi skirt. Can’t go wrong either way!

zara spring 2020 zebra dress

Zara

Animal Print Poplin Dress $49.90
This spring, leopard has officially passed the animal print baton over to zebra, and I’m ALL about it.

zara spring 2020 padded woven mules

Zara

I’m not being dramatic when I say I had an actual dream about these woven mules last night.

Padded Woven Leather Heeled Mules $129
zara spring 2020 stretchy green top

Zara

Should I buy this puffy, sea green top? I think I’m gonna buy this puffy, sea green top.

Sea Green Stretchy Top $49.90
zara spring 2020 pearl necklace

Zara

Short Pearl Necklace $35.90
Pearls are still in for Spring 2020, but swap a basic strand for this more metallic moment.

zara spring 2020 faux leather jacket

Zara

Faux Leather Jacket $69.90
Consider this belted beige faux leather jacket the only spring outerwear you really need.

zara spring 2020 strawberry earrings

Zara

Strawberry Drop Earrings $19.90
I have never, I repeat, NEVER seen anything as pure and sweet as these strawberry earrings in my entire life.

zara spring 2020 denim dress

Zara

Ecru Denim Midi Dress $69.90
I live and die for springtime white denim, and this belted dress checks off all the right boxes.

zara spring 2020 mini skirt

Zara

Mini Skirt With Pockets $39.90
On a much edgier note, this utility-inspired black skirt is just BEGGING to work its way into a street style fashion roundup.

zara spring 2020 blue padded sandals

Zara

Padded Heeled Leather Sandals $89.90
And to be clear, I’m pairing that skirt exclusively with these cornflower blue heels.

zara spring 2020 white poplin top

Zara

Voluminous Poplin Top $39.90
If you’re into va-va-volume, this elevated take on a white V-neck is a must.

zara spring 2020 two toned belt

Zara

Twop-Tone Belt $29.90
‘Tis the season to swap your basic black belt for a springy woven version. Bonus points for the tortoiseshell buckle.

zara spring 2020 heart bag

Zara

Mini Heart Bag $29.90
I’m a big fan of purses that makes every day feel like it’s Valentine’s Day.

zara spring 2020 blue white midi skirt

Zara

Voluminous Midi Skirt $49.90
And AGAIN with the Little Women vibes. Who could be mad at this floral perfection???

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

