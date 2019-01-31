Zara’s Spring 2019 Collection Is Here, and We Want All of It

Scroll To See More Images

Zara is the place we turn when we need to stock up on fashion-forward duds without breaking the bank. The store consistently delights our closets (and our wallets)—and keeps us feeling like staying on-trend isn’t a task reserved exclusively for high-rollers. Lucky for us, the store has already wrapped up its fall/winter 2018 sale and ushered in the era of spring shopping. That’s right, Zara’s spring 2019 collection is officially here—and unsurprisingly, we want all of it.

Whereas other stores have already entered full spring/summer mode (looking at you, Urban Outfitters), Zara’s toeing the line between transitioning seasons. Its spring 2019 collection feels fit for the calendar’s warmer months, but many of its pieces would work just as well in winter temperatures (a genuine act of kindness, considering this cold weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon). So if your go-to winter bootie, winter sweater, winter coat rotation is feeling a little stale, you can freshen it up with a few new pieces—and pieces you’ll be able to wear for months to come, at that.

True to form, Zara’s spring 2019 collection is incredibly on trend, with snakeskin prints, neon colors, shell details and tie-dye textiles pervading it. Berets are still on the sartorial menu—and sleek vests are, too. And yes, if your heart is still set on 2018’s favorite clear material, lucite, you can still get your fill of that, too.

So give your winter wardrobe the refresh it needs (while allowing your soul to pretend, just for a moment, that spring is coming soon)—deals on seriously trendy, seriously Instagrammable clothes await.

Sweatshirt with Lapel Collar, $25.90 at Zara

Equal parts comfy streetwear and polished back-to-school style. An odd combination, but when it looks this good, who’s complaining?

Knit Vest, $49.90 at Zara

Vests promise to be one of 2019’s biggest clothing trends—and Zara’s making it easier than ever to get in on the movement.

Fluorescent Animal Print Crossbody Bag, $29.90 at Zara

2018’s neon color trend just met 2018’s snakeskin trend—and birthed what we can only assume will be a seriously iconic 2019 trend.

Mock Neck T-Shirt, $12.90 at Zara

Tie-dye is trending, and Zara’s taking full advantage of the shift.

Basic Wool Beret, $19.90 at Zara

Oh yeah, berets aren’t going anywhere.

Midi Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Technicolor plaid was the move last fall. And if Zara’s spring 2019 collection is any indication, technicolor plaid will be the move this spring, too.

Floral Printed Top, $39.90 at Zara

More polished streetwear—and our comfy-cute hearts are loving it.

Frayed Edge Seashell Mules, $59.90 at Zara

2018’s favorite shoe just got brought into 2019—with the help of some oh-so trendy shell embellishments.

Washed Oversized Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Denim sweatshirt dresses with tie-front waists sound like an absolute trainwreck, but this Zara piece proves they’re far from it.

Tie-Dye Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

We weren’t lying when we said tie-dye was trending.

Limited Edition Sequin Plaid Dress, $199 at Zara

BRB, stocking up on all the technicolor plaid we can get.

Snakeskin Print Belt, $29.90 at Zara

Because snakeskin has gone from infiltrating our closets to infiltrating our accessories.

Short Striped Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

I mean, when aren’t we in the mood to buy a button-down?

Animal Print Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Because snakeskin might be trending, but cheetah spots never go out of style.

Fluorescent Vinyl Bag, $29.90 at Zara

This bag is a two-in-one—for the price of one.

Animal Print Puffer Jacket, $89.90 at Zara

Upgrade your puffer coat game. Because you can.

Faux Leather Leggings, $29.90 at Zara

I mean, leather-look leggings are a no-fail addition to any wardrobe.

Belted Oversized Blazer, $89.90 at Zara

Because power suits are trending. And yours would look cooler with a neon (seat)belt.

Velvet Belt with Gemstone Trim, $29.90 at Zara

A maximalist take on the classic black belt.

Floral Print Dress, $49.90 at Zara

OK, this one feels pretty spring—but pair it with tights and boots, and you’ve got a killer winter ensemble on your hands.

Fringed T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

This fuzzy textile promises to pervade 2019, and we’re so here for it.

Baggy Jeans with Pockets, $49.90 at Zara

Comfy jeans are only made better by the addition of a ruffle waistband.

Sparkly Semi-Sheer Top, $39.90 at Zara

This transparent top somehow feels office-appropriate—even though we’re pretty sure it’s not. (Well, we don’t know your life.)

Faux Leather Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Leather minis are always a good idea. Always.

Earrings with Shells, $17.90 at Zara

A subtler way to rock the trendy shell thing.

Front Text Print Sweatshirt, $29.90 at Zara

Logomania without actually being logomania.

Sequin Pencil Skirt, $49.90 at Zara

Neon sequin animal prints—let’s go.

Fluorescent Menswear Coat, $199 at Zara

Because your trench deserves a vibrant upgrade, don’t ya think?

High-Heeled Vinyl Sandals, $69.90 at Zara

The fast-fashion equivalent of Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Faux Suede Colorblock Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Simultaneously mod and contemporary—we’ll take 10.

Soft Feel Sweater, $39.90 at Zara

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Vibrant knits are the funnest way to dress during changing seasons. (Zara gets it.)

Faux Leather Animal Print Mini Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

This chic mini wants to accompany you everywhere.

Vest with Pockets, $89.90 at Zara

More vests, please!

Animal Print Crossbody Bag, $29.90 at Zara

Haven’t settled on a spring crossbody just yet? This one’s a pretty good candidate.

Pleated Dress, $119 at Zara

The perfect dress for your next job interview.

Oversized Sweatshirt, $29.90 at Zara

Because we can’t resist a millennial pink sweatshirt, OK?

Frayed Seashell Slides, $59.90 at Zara

Bring! On! The! Shells!

The Devil Wears Prada T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

I mean, if you’re going to wear a T-shirt adorned with anything, it might as well be a screenshot from The Devil Wears Prada.

Fluorescent Menswear Coat, $199 at Zara

We’re becoming increasingly convinced of the value of the neon trench coat.

Semi-Sheer Textured Sweater, $29.90 at Zara

Orange fishnet is officially the textile we didn’t know we needed.

Contrasting Ring Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

The more statement earrings, the better—right?

Snakeskin Print Dress, $49.90 at Zara

In case you prefer snakeskin in a different palette.

Plaid Coat, $129 at Zara

We’ll take a final technicolor plaid coat for the road—thanks.

