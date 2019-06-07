17 Zara Spring Pieces You Can Score on Sale Right Now, Because It’s June, Y’all

Scroll To See More Images

Zara’s much-anticipated summer sale won’t be here for a couple more weeks. (We don’t have the deets, but the sale doesn’t usually drop until mid-June.) But Zara’s special prices feature has given us an unexpected gift: Several Zara spring 2019 pieces. On sale. Right now. Avid shoppers know that Zara’s spring 2019 collection was seriously stacked with great finds, and now that it’s June, it makes sense that some of these must-have pieces would already be marked-down. We just…weren’t expecting the retailer to dole out any deals just yet? (Don’t get it twisted—we’re not complaining. We’re just shocked that Zara would be so generous in advance of one of the biggest sale events of the season.)

Here’s the deal: Most retailers list a sale section on their websites, but Zara usually doesn’t—unless one of its massive semi-annual sales is taking place, that is. But as Zara die-hards probably know, if you navigate to Zara’s sidebar menu and click “woman,” an entirely different menu will pop up. This one is sorted by clothing sub-genre and includes a notable two-word item (often written in hot pink): “special prices.” These are deals you can score even when a big ol’ sale isn’t taking place.

The only issue with this feature is that you can’t see what the original price of the items were—so if you pride yourself on maximizing discounts, you’re kind of out of luck. But you can rest assured knowing that some kind of discount has been applied, so all the pieces you’re perusing are marked-down from their original prices.

The pieces on offer in Zara’s current “special prices” section include chic basics more fit for spring than summer (though you could definitely make a case for sporting some of these over the next few months). Puff-sleeve floral rompers, suede trench coats and navy croc-effect booties are just waiting to be snatched up—and now’s the perfect time to do so. The site-wide summer sale probably won’t be here for a little while longer, so while the discounts aren’t as deep as they’re going to get, the shopping process is way less competitive. (You probably won’t have to worry about someone snapping up the satin dress in your cart while you’re typing out your credit card info.)

In other words, deals abound—without the stress of a standard sale. So take advantage. Satiate your sartorial sweet tooth while things are still relatively calm. Your closet, your budget and frankly, your peace of mind will simultaneously thank you.

1. Satin Dress, $29.99 at Zara

Need a wedding season go-to? Zara’s got you.

2. Animal Print Heeled Leather Ankle Boots, $89.99 at Zara

A no-fail addition to your wardrobe, no matter the season.

3. Faux Suede Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $39.99 at Zara

We’re in the trench coat’s off-season—meaning prices are at their most tempting.

4. Rustic Plaid Dress, $29.99 at Zara

A low-key plaid dress that’s decidedly warm weather-friendly.

5. Pleated Dress, $17.99 at Zara

OK, you could definitely wear this one well into summer.

6. Heeled Leather Sandals with Thin Straps, $49.99 at Zara

The perfect shoe for wedding season.

7. Printed Gathered Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

Because if you haven’t already stocked up on summer swimsuits, now’s the perfect time to do so.

8. Textured Weave Dress with Ruffle, $17.99 at Zara

Fit for the office and outdoor barbecues, alike.

9. Beaded Natural Crossbody Bag, $29.99 at Zara

Because everyone needs a summer crossbody. And everyone deserves one that’s this cute, too.

10. Printed Jumpsuit Dress, $19.99 at Zara

All the sleek style of a mini dress, with all the comfort of a romper.

11. Asymmetric Colorblock Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

A swimsuit that’s as fashion-forward as you are.

12. Animal Print Dress, $17.99 at Zara

A blank canvas for all your favorite statement jewelry.

13. Natural Colored Woven Flat Sandals, $25.99 at Zara

Slides that skew more elegant than athleisure-y.

14. Buttoned Dress, $19.99 at Zara

A seamless addition to anyone’s 9-to-5 rotation.

15. Poplin Top, $19.99 at Zara

Because your going-out wardrobe deserves some serious color, no?

16. Belted Wrap Dress, $29.99 at Zara

The styling options are near-endless with this one.

17. Colorblock Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

The more color, the merrier.

