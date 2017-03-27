Here’s What to Buy From Zara’s Spring 2017 Collection with $100

By now, we all know that at any given moment, Zara’s wares are a solid indiction of trends both present and future. It’s how we were first tipped off that mules would finally make their way to the masses, and that the off-the-shoulder trend will live on. And now that the Spanish fast-fashion retailer has released its latest round of new arrivals, here’s what we know: Florals are back, poplin is sticking around, frills aren’t going anywhere—and ribbons are making a resurgence in a big way.

But because nobody has time to flip through the hundreds of new products that just made their way onto the site, we scoured Zara’s latest drops to find the *best* spring wares to scoop up—and they’re all under $100. Our 29 top picks—including a wooden heel, a gingham top, and a majorly chic basket bag—to add to cart, below.