Here’s What to Buy From Zara’s Spring 2017 Collection with $100

Lauren Caruso
by
Zara Spring 2017
By now, we all know that at any given moment, Zara’s wares are a solid indiction of trends both present and future. It’s how we were first tipped off that mules would finally make their way to the masses, and that the off-the-shoulder trend will live on. And now that the Spanish fast-fashion retailer has released its latest round of new arrivals, here’s what we know: Florals are back, poplin is sticking around, frills aren’t going anywhere—and ribbons are making a resurgence in a big way.

But because nobody has time to flip through the hundreds of new products that just made their way onto the site, we scoured Zara’s latest drops to find the *best* spring wares to scoop up—and they’re all under $100. Our 29 top picks—including a wooden heel, a gingham top, and a majorly chic basket bag—to add to cart, below.

1 of 29

Gingham Embroidered Top, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Off-the-Shoulder Top, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Wooden Wedge Shoe, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Asymmetric Tunic, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Double-Breasted Ballerina Cardigan, $25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Crop Top with Knot, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

High Waist Shorts, $25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Poplin Top with Frilled Sleeves, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Embroidered High Heel Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Frilled-Sleeve Dress, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Double-Breasted Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Split Suede Tote Bag, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Floral Print Flowing Dress, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Backless Sandals, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Poplin Shirt with Embroidered Pineapple, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Trousers with Frills, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Flat Leather Shoes with Buckle, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Braided Crossbody Bag, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Halter Top with Eyelets Detail, $19.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Floral Fabric High Heel Ankle Boots, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Side-Printed Flared Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Tropical Minaudiere, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Earrings, $19.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Printed Popline Skirt with Frill, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Silver-Toned High Heel Mules, $59.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Flowing Frilled Trousers, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Round Resin Sunglasses, $22.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

High-Rise Trousers, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Mini Leather Crossbody Bag with Chain, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

