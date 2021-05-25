These Zara Mules Are Giving Me Major Carrie Bradshaw Energy

Scroll To See More Images

Remember that moment in the Sex and The City movie when Big proposed to Carrie with a pair of blue bejeweled Manolos instead of a diamond ring? That was pivotal for me! I literally dreamt about those shoes for weeks after watching that scene. The only hitch in my would-be plan to become a real-life Carrie Bradshaw? Her favorite heels are pretty pricey, so they’re definitely out of any normal twenty-something’s budget. After years of pining and saving up, Zara has provided me with the perfect alternative to hold me over until I find my Mr. Big. They’re also a tenth of the price of the originals and give me such similar vibes. So yes, I will be buying these Sparkly Low-Heeled Mules in every color.

There are technically two different options on the Zara site that fit the bill, so feel free to pick your fave. The Shimmery Slingback Heels retail for just under $90, come in two colors (hot pink and blueberry) and feature a demure two-inch heel. The Sparkly Low Heel Mules, on the other hand, come in three colors (Kelly green, sunshine yellow and of course, a classic black shade), and have no heel at all. Flats-lovers, rejoice!

Zara sells some of the trendiest and most affordable shoes on the market, so picking these up before they sell out is a must. The choice is simple: If you like looking fancy on a daily basis, go for the Slingback Heels. If you are simply over wearing heels in 2021, consider the flat mules as an equally-chic alternative. Or, if you’re like me and you have a serious shopping addiction, buy them both.

If you’re ready to twin with me (and Carrie B!) from now until we can afford to risk rent for a pair of Manolos, read on to shop these affordable options in every single colorway. Cheers to saving our coin this summer!

Shimmery Slingback Heels in Blue

For the full Bradshaw effect, pick up this pair of Shimmery Singback Heels in this particular shade of blue. Somebody send Big my number!

Sparkly Low-Heeled Mules in Yellow

Put some sun in your step with these yellow satin mules. Just be sure to avoid any mud or puddles on your way to dinner to keep that color shining bright.

Shimmery Slingback Heels in Fuschia

This pink pair of heels is the perfect mix between two of my favorite fictional leading ladies: Elle Woods and (of course) Carrie Bradshaw. Need I say more?

Sparkly Low-Heeled Mules in Green

Kelly green is the shade of the summer, so pick up this pair of mules in a grassy hue. I’m picturing these styled with a pair of luxe linen wide-leg trousers.

Sparkly Low-Heeled Mules in Black

Oh, did you think I was going to forget about the black pair? These wear-everywhere mules work for either day or night, depending on how you style them. For just under $90 bucks, you really can’t go wrong.