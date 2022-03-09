Zara’s Viral Pink Dress Sold Out—But These 7 Satin Slips Are Just As Chic

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If, like me, you peruse your local Zara on a weekly basis, there’s a chance you saw the viral Pink Slip Dress long before it rose to fame on the bodies of TikTok Fashion Girlies everywhere. Zara hauls are commonplace on the app, but for some reason, users became fixated on this one dress as—for lack of better explanation—the diamond of the season. Everyone had to have it, and so, it sold out. Luckily, Zara’s satin dress selection is on point right now, so you’ve got tons of other options.

Immediately following the Pink Slip Dress‘s rise to fame, Zara shoppers started scoping out the inevitable Next Big Thing. And what did they decide on? You guessed it, another satin dress. The Tie Dye Slip Dress rose to internet stardom, and as someone who tried it on myself last week in stores, I can confirm it really is good.

That said, it’s on its way to selling out as well—so if you’re late to the party, you’ll have to find a different Zara slip dress to fall in love with. And fortunately, that’s not too tough a task! Zara’s site is positively loaded with chic satin effect dresses at the moment, with styles running the gamut from long to short, simple to strappy…you name it, they’ve made it a slip dress.

Don’t get me wrong, you should totally check your local Zara for the pink and tie dye slips, too, but if you’re more of an online shopper looking to get your fix, the below satin dresses are just as good. And who knows? The very next Zara It Dress is probably on this list (My money’s on number two!).

Black Lace-Up

I’m all about a classic black satin dress, and this one’s lace-up detailing gives it a little extra oomph.

Orange Mini

OK, this ruched satin dress is definitely going to be the next It Dress. With some sparkly heels? Swoon.

Blue Buttons

Royal blue is a trending hue, and the button-up details on this swingy midi make it especially appealing.

Ruched LBD

Need a new LBD? Look no further than this satin mini, complete with a flattering square neckline.

Simple Lilac

If you’re more into minimalism, this understated V-neck slip is gorgeous worn alone or layered with a sheer top beneath it.

Pink Metal

Who doesn’t love a little built-in bling? This luxe pink silk mini features chain detailing at the bust and straps.

Black Sheath

Need something simple you can style a million different ways? A classic black satin sheath is for you.