Can Someone Help Me Fund My Zara Sandal Obsession?

The weather outside has hovered around the eighty-degree mark for a few days straight, so that can only mean one thing: Summer is here, baby! Before you run to the mall to stock up on all the summer’s biggest clothing trends, allow me to convince you to buy some new footwear options first. And when I say “new footwear,” I really just mean a new pair of sandals from Zara.

It’s not a secret that Zara is the place to go if you want to try out all of the season’s biggest trends without breaking the bank. But when was the last time you took a good, hard look at their shoe selection? If you can’t exactly remember, you need to go check it out right this very second, either at your local store or online. A whole new collection of sandals just dropped and I don’t think that I can pick a favorite! Luckily, I don’t have to.

This season, it’s all about the pastels at Zara. They have just about every pastel sandal colorway you can imagine, from minty shades of green to sunny yellows to stunning periwinkle blues. And of course, they also have Elle Woods-inspired pink options, too! It’s time to put your white sneakers back in your closet, get a coordinating pedicure and lean in to what is shaping up to be a very pastel summer indeed.

From woven flats to strappy high heels that come with cushioned jute insoles, Zara has your sandal needs covered this season. Read on to check out a few of the cutest pairs still in stock on their website, or run to your nearest Zara store to try ’em on for yourself.

Heeled Leather Sandals With Insole

These high heels are so pretty in pink. The jute insole adds a little bounce to every step you take—and keep them from being too uncomfortable after a long day!

Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals

So fresh! These minty green heeled sandals have a strap at the ankle for some added support. Your feet will thank you!

Heeled Square Toe Ankle Strap Sandals

Give your OOTD a sunny update with this yellow pair of sandals. The chunky high heel means that your feet won’t sink into the grass at your next outdoor wedding.

Heeled Crossed Strap Sandals

Another day, another chic-as-hell heeled sandal to add to my collection. This baby-blue pair is outfitted with very on-trend quilted straps—and for under $50!

Heeled Leather Sandals With Insole

The low kitten heel on this pair of minimalist lavender sandals makes them great for your first day back in the office or a date night out. You choose!

Woven Raffia Flat Sandals

Meet your ideal vacation sandals. Throw these slides into your beach bag and head out in a flash, no stress required. Style with a white sundress for an easy day-off ‘fit.

Thick Heeled Sandals

If you love a chunky heel, you need this cute pair of mules. The periwinkle blue hue is a little unexpected, but so on-trend for spring and summer.

Animal Print Heeled Sandals

The croc print detailing on this pair of matcha strappy mules is simply *chef’s kiss.* The heel isn’t too high either, so they can work for either day or night.

Chain Trim Low Heeled Sandals

These pale yellow flats have a little bling on them, which means they can totally be dressed up or down. A gold chain is always a good addition to any look!

Contrast Interior Kitten Heel Sandals

The pastel vibes are a little more subtle on this pair of simple white sandals. The lime-green interior adds just the right pop of color.