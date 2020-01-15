15 Pieces We’re Snagging from Zara’s Endlessly Trendy Winter Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Although for many of us the weather is still bone-chillingly freezing, the deals from end-of-season sales are seriously heating up. Retailers are beginning to shell out their new collections and seasonal garb, which means we get to snag clothes and accessories for a fraction of their original price. It’s a cold-weather miracle—and Zara’s winter sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on trends while still leaving enough to pay for rent. While I’d rather spend all my dough on cute clothes, it’s just not possible if I want a place to live (and house my 38 pairs of sunglasses), so I’m forever grateful for sales chock-full of trendy clothing.

Zara is a go-to for pretty much every type of clothing item, yes, but they’re truly incredible at working in trends seamlessly. Even the wildest trends seem cool when they’re from Zara. Plus, the retailer already has affordable prices. So the fact that there’s a huge sale going on right now? It’s basically perfection. Inside Zara’s sale, you’ll find subtle but sexy sheer clothing, styles from the early aughts given new life and party pieces ready to amp up any soiree. Whether you’re a social butterfly with parties every weekend, or just want to step it up in the street style arena, Zara’s winter sale is for you.

Below, you’ll find 15 of our favorite Zara sale pieces ready to join your wardrobe for the rest of winter—and even into spring. From trendy blouses you’ll want to wear day or night to mini dresses ready to be paired with tights and a denim jacket (or with a light cardigan when the weather warms up), these sweet, sweet Zara deals are ripe for the taking. Go ahead and treat yourself to something you might not purchase at full price, and live your boldest, trendiest life this season.

Not your grandma’s polka dots.

Sheer perfection.

These culottes are sure to play well with your favorite cropped sweater or spring top.

Odds are, you’ll be wearing this coat every day until the weather warms.

Chunky sneakers aren’t going anywhere, so might as well lean in.

This floral dress is the perfect addition to your early spring wardrobe.

The ideal transitional crop top.

Asymmetric clothes are in for 2020, baby.

Pretty in pastel for your early spring wardrobe.

Get a little wild—for under $20.

Did I just find the perfect going out top? Perhaps.

Stomp on your enemies with these tall-ass boots.

You can never have too many floral minis.

Soft and unique—the perfect combination.

A midi satin skirt is a must-have for any season.

