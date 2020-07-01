Not To Be Dramatic, But Zara’s Sale Section RN Could Save This Entire Summer

As we all slowly start going out again (safely and with masks on, of course!), I’m starting to realize just how much my summer wardrobe is lacking. I need to find some statement pieces to help me return to the social scene with a bang! Luckily, Zara’s July 2020 sale section is top notch, and while their on-sale selection is often picked-over, almost everything that caught my eye was still available in every size. Talk about rare! That said, these items will move quickly, so buy now or live with shopper’s regret.

My favorite thing about shopping at Zara—I mean, besides the prices and sale section—is that they cater to a wide array of customers in terms of sense of style. They have itty-bitty crop tops and sky-high heels, flowy floral prairie dresses and straw bags, and even retro wide-leg pants and oversized button-ups. No matter your style preferences, chances are there are at least a few pieces in this sale you’d like to buy, so I rounded up a variety with a good balance of sexy, sweet and chic. All you have to do is scroll through and pick your faves.

Whether you’re on the market for a new dress, a great pair of shoes or a fun handbag or accessory, Zara’s sale section is seriously the move. Check out my selects below and hit up their site now before the good stuff is gone. And don’t stress too hard if something you’re eyeing sells out—there’s new items being marked on sale on the reg!

1. Boho Mini Dress

This Openwork Embroidered Dress gives me total cottagecore vibes. 10/10 would wear to my next picnic and Instagram photo sesh.

2. Beaded Top Handle Bag

I’m a lover of statement bags, and this Beaded Mini Shopper is seriously so good. I love the mix of blue, green, yellow and white as well as the circular top handle detail.

3. Pink Zebra Crop Top

You best believe I’ll be making my return to nightlife post-quarantine in this Zebra Print Crop Top. For under $20, you really can’t beat it.

4. White Mesh Heels

Bottega Veneta made the mesh heel trend happen, and then Zara made it accessible. These Mesh Kitten Heel Shoes look luxe AF.

5. Off-The-Shoulder Blouse

This Floral Printed Top is the kind of summery staple everyone needs in their closet. Basic, but with an elevated twist thanks to the bold colors, ruched bust and puff sleeves.

6. Sequined Floral Midi

OMG, I’ve been waiting for this one to go on sale! This gorg Limited Edition Sequin Dress is so unique, and now that I can save almost $70, I’ll definitely be snagging it.

7. Belted Gingham Blazer

Yes, yes, yes to everything about this belted pink Gingham Blazer. I’m tempted to buy a matching pair of pants, or else rock it with a white mini skirt or my baggiest boyfriend jeans. Swoon.

8. Structured Yellow Handbag

Meet your new favorite handbag, the Flap Mini City Bag in stunning mustard yellow. The structured silhouette is super classy, but the bright color keeps it young and fun.

9. Flowy Floral Pants

Ugh, why would I ever squeeze into too-tight jeans when great options like these Floral Wide Leg Pants exist? I’ll take comfort and style all in one, please.

10. Wear-With-Everything Mules

These Animal Embossed Mid-Height Heeled Mules are a shoe pretty much everyone should have in their wardrobe. Dress them up with the sequined midi above or down with a white tee and denim. So chic.