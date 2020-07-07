Zara Has So Much Gorg Summer Jewelry On Sale RN For Under $20

Scroll To See More Images

Now that I feel like I’ve finally got a handle on my summer wardrobe, it’s time to turn my focus to accessorizing. I’ve been buying shoes and handbags whenever I spot them on sale for the past few months, but I always know that Zara is my go-to spot for sale jewelry and accessories. While I love to peruse Zara in-store as much as the next shopaholic, their online selection for accessories is far superior, and I can easily see and compare all my options at once. This summer in particular, they’ve really stepped up their jewelry game, and I’ve got more than a handful of pieces in my cart.

Since we haven’t exactly been dressing to the nines this season, fashion has relied heavily on statement accessories to make basic at-home looks stand out. As with every summer, puka and conch shells are especially popular when it comes to jewelry, and this year, decorative fruits and veggies have also started trending. Trust me, wearable fruit is cuter than it sounds! Of course, there are some age-old classics in the mix as well, from earthy pendant necklaces to agate stone earrings. Luckily, Zara has all the trendy picks a girl could ask for, and right now some of the best of the best are on sale. Score!

Below, shop 10 on-sale Zara jewelry pieces you can snag right now, most of which will cost you less than $15 and all of which are under $20. Zara’s on-sale items tend to sell out fast, so heed my warning and don’t waste any time!

1. Lemon Hoop Earrings

I don’t know when fruit jewelry became a thing, but I’m ready to lean in. These Lemon Hoop Earrings are so beautiful, and the beaded shapes look so expensive.

2. Necklace with Stone Pendant

I’m all for a statement necklace, and this Necklace with Stone Pendant is so classically cool. This summer, I plan to wear it peeking out from the collar of a white linen button down. So dreamy.

3. Agate Stone Earrings

Stones are a great way to add a little color to your jewelry collection, and these Agate Stone Earrings really pop thanks to the bright pink and cool turquoise hues.

4. Wood Ceramic Shell Necklace

Boho beauties will love the way this Wood Ceramic Shell Necklace plays with so many different textures. If you love a simple outfit with one statement accessory, this eye-catching piece is for you.

5. Shell Hoop Earrings

It’s summer, so of course shell jewelry is in! These Shell Hoop Earrings are such a fun take, with multiple puka shells alternating with smaller stones for a beachy-chic look.

6. Orange Drop Earrings

This isn’t the first pair of food-themed earrings I’ll rave about, and spoiler alert, it’s also not the last. These Orange Drop Earrings are so kitschy and fun, but also look super expensive and classy? It’s all about balance, people!

7. Turquoise Shell Necklace

Does this Turquoise Shell Necklace not give you major Ariel vibes?! I’m loving the mermaid energy!

8. Enameled Snail Earrings

One last shell piece, if you please! These Enameled Snail Earrings feature the most radiant pop of sunny yellow—bold and fun enough to brighten up any outfit.

9. Natural Stone Chain Necklace

The rich gold tone and thick chain of the Natural Stone Chain Necklace contrasted by the rough shape of the pendant and the earthy stone provides such an aesthetically-pleasing contrast, don’t you think?

10. Carrot Drop Earrings

These are the last food-themed earrings, I promise! I never thought I’d be interested in a veggie accessory, but these Carrot Drop Earrings have truly won me over.