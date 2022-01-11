These Zara Sale Picks Made Me Break My No-Shopping Resolution

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have this wildly unrealistic dream of having a minimalist wardrobe. I know a minimalist wardrobe is not supposed to be wildly unrealistic, but I simply like too many different clothing styles and eras for it to become my reality. I just can’t commit to one vibe (sue me!). So, it’s easy to envision how the Zara sale becomes my kryptonite–I have a very difficult time saying no to anything from an oversized sweater to a classic blazer, especially when it is on sale.

Despite my resolution to decrease my shopping in 2022, I allowed myself to indulge in a Zara sale browse and as a result, have created an entire new wardrobe. Hypothetically, if I were to buy these 10 Zara sale picks, I’d have the minimalist wardrobe I’ve always envisioned—and you can, too!

In my eyes, the Zara sale is perfect for buying the things you’d probably buy anyway if they weren’t on sale. I figure, I might as well get a discount! I start my shopping by filtering for lug sole boots, down jackets and functional tote bags. I know I’ll use these items in my everyday life, so I won’t have to deal with the buyer’s remorse of buying something random just because it’s on sale.

Another sale shopping technique is to add your top picks to your cart or to a vision board without the intention of buying everything. Once you’ve shopped the whole site, you’ll be able to see your purchases as a collective unit and make some cuts. This strategy will help you determine which pieces stand out amongst your favorites and which pieces can even be worn together in multiple combinations.

I’ve already gone through and put together my favorite pieces for you to shop. Once you’re inspired, you can continue to shop the Zara sale online and in stores now.

Longline Down Jacket Limited Edition

This off-white jacket has feather and down fill, so it is guaranteed to be warm. I love that it has a zipper and button closure and an adjustable hood. Major duvet vibes!

Buckled Straight Leg Pants

The cinched buckle detail on this pair of brown trousers makes them look like they are straight off the runway. These would look great in the office or with a crop top for a night out.

Cut Out Jacquard Top

This checkered top is perfect for a fun outing when the weather is a little cold. It shows off just a little skin, but the sweater material will still keep you warm.

Flat Leather Ankle Boots

These boots are a modern day classic and work for any season. Plus, they are $100 off!

Striped Wool and Alpaca Blend Sweater Limited Edition

An oversized sweater is one of the most versatile wardrobe pieces (here are some ways to style one). The extra-long sleeves on this sweater give it a high-fashion feel.

Oversized Plaid Blazer

This plaid blazer is amazing because it goes with virtually everything, but is still an interesting piece visually.

Reversible Split Leather Tote Bag

This reversible tote bag can either be worn with the brown leather showing or flipped to reveal a sweet honey color. It solves the ongoing problem of a boring work bag.

Skinny Split Hem Jeans

These split hem jeans walk the line between traditional skinny jeans and a flare detail. I actually bought these before they went on sale and can confirm that they are very comfortable and look amazing with boots or heels.

Leather Slingback Kitten Heel

These heels will elevate your outfits with a fun pop of color. Kitten heels are a versatile investment, because they go with casual or formal outfits.