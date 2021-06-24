This Zara It Bag Is Really The Only Purse You Need This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re sleeping on Zara’s accessories, consider this your wake-up call. I was never one to buy anything but clothes from the trendy retailer, but their latest selection of heels, sandals and handbags has totally won me over. My favorite pick of all? My Zara Quilted Chain Strap Shoulder Bag, a purse I’ve been wearing on repeat since I snagged it in green a few months back.

We all know Bottega Veneta made quilted bags with chunky chain straps cool—but not all of us have Bottega schmoney. That said, I’m not really into knockoffs, so I was on the hunt for a bag with a similar puffy aesthetic that didn’t totally copy the luxury silhouette.

The Quilted Chain Strap Shoulder Bag was the answer to my prayers. I first spotted it in-store (waiting on line to check out, which is always when I select my impulse-purchases) and for just $35.90, I knew it had to be mine. At the time, I wasn’t aware it came in a multitude of colors, but the pretty green hue felt very Hailey Bieber, so I was pleased with it either way.

This bag is, to be blunt, perfection. The chain strap is weighty but not too heavy for all-day wear. The faux-leather is soft and squishy but still durable. While it isn’t a tote, it fits more than enough for brunch, errands or a night out in New York City.

I can’t count the number of compliments I’ve received on this purse and people are always shook when I say it’s from Zara. While I was hoping it would go on sale for the ever-popular Zara Summer Sale, it remains full price—but I’m here to argue that it’s still worth adding to your cart.

At under $40, this bag is a major steal on sale or not, so adding it to your cart while you snag sale deals is still a pretty good idea. And you don’t have to go green like me! This baby comes in fuchsia with silver hardware, coral with gold, creamy white, butter yellow…the list goes on.

Below, check it out in every single dreamy shade. I won’t blame you if you buy more than one.

In Coral Red

Nothing screams summer quite like coral, and I love how this color pairs with the chunky gold strap.

In Cream White

If you’re not into brights and a neutral bag is what you seek, consider your wish granted.

In Yellow

Butter yellow is a huge trending color for summer 2021, so nabbing this now is a great idea.

In Lilac

For a femme colorway you can style with summer dresses galore, the lilac bag is my favorite.

In Bubblegum Pink

Picture this bright bag with baggy boyfriend denim and a neon orange bodysuit. It’s almost too hot to handle.

In Fuchsia

I’m a sucker for a pink bag, and this shade feels so fancy. It’s also the only one with a silver strap.