Zara x Purple Magazine Is Definitely Not For The Faint Of Heart

Scroll To See More Images

After a year spent mostly indoors, I think it’s officially time to have some fun with fashion again. And where’s a better place to shop for some cool new clothes than Zara? Never one to shy away from a trend or bold look, Zara has collaborated with Purple Magazine to bring you their coolest-ever collection to date. Yes, I plan on rocking these pieces on my first real night out of the summer.

Think of the collaboration (called the Zara Purple Amour collection) as the epitome of ravecore, but with a fashionable twist. The first drop includes a series of accessories and ready-to-wear pieces that come in black, white and a few shades of neon pink, blue and green.

Browse the assortment of bright yellow cut-out blazers and pleated skirts to get you in the mood, but don’t expect any tennis whites here: This collection is not preppy in the slightest.

Of course, pretty much everything is priced under $100—and there are more pieces on the way if the website is any indication. Plus, the pieces that are currently in stock are basically just super-cool updates on the things you probably already own, so even though they seem scary-bold, I promise you can style them up and make them work. The hoop earrings included in the collection, for instance, are a neon twist on the classic versions you’ve had since you were a teen.

The key to wearing such bright pieces is to style them with basics from your collection—but if you want to go bold in head to toe Purple Amour, I won’t stop you! Try wearing the cutout black bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts and sneakers. Or, pair the zip-front crop top under one of those cropped half-sweaters from last season. You don’t need to wear all-over neon—you just need to pick your pieces wisely.

With that, read on to shop 10 of our top must-have pieces from the Zara Purple Amour collection and be sure to keep an eye on other cute pieces on the site marked “Coming Soon.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Crop Top

Is it a bustier? Is it a crop top? This Crop Top from the new collection is the best of both worlds. The structured shape will give you some lift and the neon pink zipper makes it seriously fun to style.

Pleated Skirt

Tennis skirts are back in style, but this black option has some serious edge. The neon detailing and exposed zipper make it perfect for day or nighttime wear—especially if you pair it with that matching crop top!

Cut Out Blazer

Do you ever wear a blazer and wish it had cutouts right at the middle? Then this bright yellow pick was literally made for you! The cutouts are so big, it basically looks like a skirt and top combo.

Bodysuit

The reign of the basic black bodysuit has officially ended. This elevated one-shoulder option is perfect for your first night out post-lockdown. At least you know that you will make a statement!

Hoops

Who needs gold or silver jewelry when you can wear a pair of bright orange hoops this summer? Go ahead—swap out your everyday pair for something brighter.

Sweatshirt

A sweatshirt is a 2021 essential at this point. Give your favorite WFH ensemble a much-needed refresh by way of this white graphic pullover.

Earrings

If you have enough hoops in your collection, take these spiral earrings for a spin (pun intended!) this summer. The hot pink colorway lets them pop against any hair color.

Basic T-Shirt

Who said basic was a bad thing? This T-shirt comes in the brightest shade of lime green, so I would go so far as to say that it’s not really “basic” at all, despite the simple name.

ZW Flare Wide-Leg Jeans

A boho pair of flare jeans are quickly becoming a summer wardrobe essential, so it’s about time that you bought some. This pair has an especially high-fashion touch.

Printed Jumpsuit

Yes, I know this skintight catsuit is bold, but how fun would it look styled under a leather jacket or over a sheer dress?! Or, wear it with the matching scuba cap for the full avant-garde effect.