Target Has Its Own Version of Zara’s Viral Pink Dress in So Many Colors — & It’s Half the Price

The viral Zara pink satin wedding guest dress has been seen everywhere. It’s all over TikTok, your news feeds and definitely your close friends’ Instagram story, so why not break away from what everyone’s doing and get the dupe no one’s discovered yet?

It turns out, Target has its own viral satin dress that was discovered on TikTok and it’s on sale for half the price of the Zara dress. You can pick it up in six different color ways, and dress it up or down, depending on how you accessorize it. The dress features spaghetti straps a low-cut neckline, and the length of the skirt portion of the dress reaches the ankles. It’s perfect for meeting your friends for brunch with a pair of cute sandals and sunglasses, or for the summer wedding you’re traveling to. To dress it up, just add heels and some gold jewelry.

Because there’s a slit on the left leg of the dress, you won’t feel totally trapped in it in the warmer weather. It’s breathable enough to comfortably wear all day or all night long. The back of the dress is totally exposed, and ties up across the back for a customized fit. Adjustable “bra” straps also let you control how much of the neckline is exposed while you wear it. It makes sense that they’ve practically thought of everything when designing this dress; after all, it is a Wild Fable design, which is already established as a TikTok favorite. Is it just me or do you automatically picture wearing this dress while accessorizing with a fresh chardonnay in hand? I can see the Instagram pictures now…

This is one of those pieces where the dress itself is the star of the show, which means you can’t go wrong with any way you decide to accessorize it. It comes in a classic black color, deep royal purple shade, a unique teal green hue and a copper color in sizes 1X-4X.

There are a few more colors in sizes XS to XXL, including cherry red and dark blue.

Grab this dress while it’s still in stock in nearly all sizes, and have it on-hand for whatever last-minute event comes your way this summer.