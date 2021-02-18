Zara’s Pet Collection Is Everything Your Dog Deserves & More

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s a little fun fact about me: I spoil the shit out of my dog. Yes, she sleeps in bed with me at night even though she has a dog bed and no, I don’t feel bad about it. With this in mind, you can imagine how happy I am that Zara’s pet collection is finally here. Now I can deck out my pet with these adorable (and affordable!) pieces every time I’m in the mood for a Zara shopping spree myself. She’ll be just as fashionable as I would like to think I am.

I’ve come to realize that refreshing your surroundings can seriously help with boosting your mood. We all deserve an updated duvet or a new fuzzy blanket every now and again, so why shouldn’t the same idea apply to man’s best friend? Thanks to Zara’s cute new pet section, I get to treat my dog and her space the same way I treat my own. I’ll def be picking up one of the gingham beds, the plaid blankets—and of course, the adorable dog hoodies(!). Did I ever think I would be the kind of person who bought cute accessories for her dog? No, of course not. But here we are.

So, you’re not a massive fan of pets in clothes. That’s okay! There are lots of classic pet accessories in the line as well. Consider picking up one of the chic leather leash-and-collar sets included in the drop instead. If you prefer your dog to play with toys that are literally designed to be posted on Instagram, I recommend buying the checkered bone below. Think of it as a little gift for your pup to show them how much you care. Plus, they’ll look so cute playing with it!

Read on to see our favorites from the collection and shop them for yourself. Chances are you’ve been spending a lot of time with your pet as of late, so give them the goodies they deserve!

Sweatshirt

These little brown pet hoodies are selling fast, so grab one while you can. Now you and your dog can look like street-style stars while on your nightly walk around the block.

Brush and Toy Set

This aesthetically-pleasing chew toy will match your home decor, so you don’t need to worry about it being thrown around your apartment on an hourly basis. Plus, a pet comb has never seemed so chic! The set even comes with a drawstring bag to keep everything contained while traveling.

Leather Collar and Leash

You need a new leather bag and your dog needs a new leather collar. I don’t make the rules! Now you’ll actually want to take your furry friend out on walks in the winter.

Leather Collar and Bandana

This checkered bandana loops around the collar to hide it and give it a very stylish upgrade. It comes in two colorways, so you can match it to your dog’s coat (or your OOTD!) for extra style points.

Medium Bed

I’ve been obsessing over everything olive green this season, so this dog bed immediately caught my eye. Give your pup a new place to lounge while you work from home.

Roll-Up Bed

This roll-up bed is designed for the jet-setting dog on the go. It’s compact enough to fit into a carry-on and is lined with cozy fleece, so your pet can feel comfy wherever you take them.

Plaid Blanket

BRB, putting this on the end of my bed. I actually kind of want this cozy plaid blanket for myself, but buying it for my dog to enjoy is the next best thing.

Gingham Bed

My dog takes pleasure in tearing her bed to shreds, so I have my eye on this gingham one to replace it. It retails for just under $40, so it’s the perfect upgrade.

Waste Bag Dispenser

This doggy bag holder makes even the worst part of your walk look good. Simply pull a disposable bag out of the bottom and take care of business. At first glance, no one will ever what you keep in here.