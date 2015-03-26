Editor’s Pick: Zara’s Obi Belt Blazer

When Alexander Wang and Phillip Lim debut the same trend on a runway, you know it’s only a matter of time before the high street starts interpreting it on the cheap. So when this chic white blazer, complete with a martial arts-inspired belt landed in at Zara this week, we knew it was a reference to Alexander Wang and Phillip Lim Spring 2015 collections.

Also known as the karate belt trend, Karen Walker, Marni, Lowe, Creatures of the Wind, and Tome also featured slim ribbed pieces of fabric indicative of typical martial arts uniforms to cinch voluminous blouses, vests, and more on the Spring runways.

So if you have runway taste, but a high street budget, we recommend nabbing Zara’s chic white blazer now–this one won’t last in stock for long.