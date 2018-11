The Zara Lookbook: November Edition is all very British countryside meets Seattle coffee shop fixture. With vintage inspired ’70s leather jackets, fair isle sweaters, maxi skirts, concert tees and subdued hues, the latest collection screams soft and rural but is obviously made for the city girl who’s looking to get in touch with her inner poet.

I’m definitely in for that navy cape/jacket hybrid. Are you up for some acoustic guitar, plaid and puffy jackets this month?

All photos courtesy of Zara