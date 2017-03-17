Zara’s Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here’s What to Buy Right Now

Zara’s mid-season sale is on—and you know what that means: Tons of insane deals on awesome pieces like leather jackets, winter coats, poplin shirts, and everything in between. This time around, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off most items in the sale—not too shabby if you’ve put off filling your cart until now.
And if you’re sick of shopping for winter stuff, not to worry: In addition to cold-weather staples, Zara’s cleaning house by reducing prices on mini skirts, body suits, ruffled blouses, and spring steppers. Here are the top 21 buys from the sale that we’re scooping up STAT.
Zara Hooded Jacket, $54.95 (was $129); at Zara
Zara Wavy Sweater, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Booties, $34.95 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara Mom-Fit Trousers, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara Long Waistcoat, $94.95 (was $189); at Zara
Zara Faux Leather Strappy Top, $11.95 (was $22.90); at Zara
Zara Fabric Mid-Heel Sandals, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara Poplin Top, $17.95 (was $35.90); at Zara
Zara Pleated Midi Skirt, $34.95 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $14.95 (was $29.90); at Zara
Zara Babydoll Gingham Shirt, $24.95 (was 49.90); at Zara
Zara Ripped Mid-Rise Jean, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara Crossbody Bag with Studs, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara Bodysuit with Cords, $24.95 (was $29.90); at Zara
Zara Painted Jacket, $49.95 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara Hooded Parka, $49.95 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara Silver Zipped Bluchers, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara Coat With Zips, $99.95 (was $199); at Zara
Zara Coat with Full SLeeves, $74.95 (was 149); at Zara
