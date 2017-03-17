Zara’s Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here’s What to Buy Right Now

Zara’s mid-season sale is on—and you know what that means: Tons of insane deals on awesome pieces like leather jackets, winter coats, poplin shirts, and everything in between. This time around, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off most items in the sale—not too shabby if you’ve put off filling your cart until now.

And if you’re sick of shopping for winter stuff, not to worry: In addition to cold-weather staples, Zara’s cleaning house by reducing prices on mini skirts, body suits, ruffled blouses, and spring steppers. Here are the top 21 buys from the sale that we’re scooping up STAT.