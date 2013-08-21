Want: A Classic Messenger Bag That Only Holds the Essentials

What: A structured messenger bag in a warm mustard hue just in time for fall.

Why: As much as we love large totes that accommodate our hoarding tendencies, there’s something wonderfully liberating about a purse designed to fit only the essentials. It helps that this sleek style has delineated compartments, and the long strap means we can wear it cross-body and go hands free.

How: Ladylike dressing and accessories are huge for fall, and this bag will easily dial up the chic factor of a midi-skirt and chambray shirt combo. Plus, this season, it’s all about wearing head-to-toe white, and a bold accessory provides the ideal finishing touch.

Messenger With Metallic Plaque, $59.90; at Zara