Zara May Lookbook in Affect: Rad

I mean that gold mini skirt with the white blouse is amazing, there’s snakeskin print a la Altuzarra Spring 2011, that blue blazer is vaguely perfect. There’s ikat pants. In other words, Zara’s May lookbook makes me happy because I can buy it if I want to!

There’s little doubt that Zara is awesome and they’re continuing to prove it for Spring with some on trend pieces and even some classic pieces that make it way easy to get dressed in the morning. The trick is to pick on or two becuase it’s easy to become a walking Zara marketing tool if you’re not careful. It’s all out of love though, it’s all out of love.

All photos courtesy of Zara