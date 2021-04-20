Zara’s New Matching Sets Are Covered In Swirly Retro Prints

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s one thing that you should know about me: Black-on-black has been my color combination of choice for years now. I’m not sure why, but wearing anything else has low-key felt scary in the past. However, I think that I’m going to dive in head first to the whole “color” thing this season by buying one of Zara’s matching sets. Yes, they’re that good.

Maybe it’s because we’ve all been spending more time indoors over the last few months, but I feel like the internet is bursting with rainbow-toned pieces this season. Gone are the days when a pair of denim cutoffs and a white t-shirt would cut it as a good summer OOTD. Minimalism is officially out and 2021 is all about the colors and prints, baby! Honestly, if any singular brand is going to give us on-trend (and affordable!) options to wear this season, it’s Zara.

A little PSA: Zara’s coordinating sets are not for the faint of heart. They’re decked out in everything from paisley print to exaggerated floral patterns that look like they’ve been pulled out of the closet from The Sonny and Cher Show. If you are wary of wearing a fully coordinating printed outfit right now, no worries—I hear you. Instead, try styling any one of these pieces on their own with slightly more subdued accessories. Or, if you’re trying to clash (in the best way), wear two of these printed pieces together for one heck of a look.

Ready to get your color on? Read on to shop six of my favorite sets from Zara’s website. It’s time to have fun with fashion again!

Printed Shirt with Hat + Floral Print Pants

This longline tunic comes complete with a sun hat in the same print, so your entire outfit can match when you wear them both with the coordinating pair of floral pants. Or, try styling the pants on their own with a white t-shirt for a (slightly) more low-key vibe.

Linen Blend Printed Tunic Dress + Printed Pants

This printed tunic dress is fine on its own, but I personally love how it looks styled over the matching pair of trousers. Complete the outfit with a pair of neutral platform sandals to add on some extra inches (especially if you’re on the shorter side like I am).

Printed Crop Top with Headband + Draped Printed Skirt I am obsessed with this set because it’s the epitome of sexy ’70s realness. Prepare to channel some serious ’70s-era Cher vibes when you wear this ruched long-sleeve top and the draped midi skirt at the same time. Printed Crop Top with Headband $49.90 buy it

Printed Top With Scrunchie + Printed High-Waisted Shorts

Short sets are great for those super hot summer afternoons when you can’t be bothered to wear a pair of denim cutoffs. This square-neck crop top and the matching pair of high-waisted yellow shorts will keep you cool, I promise.

Flowy Printed Shirt + Flowy Printed Pants

If this silky green button-down shirt and the matching pair of cropped trousers are of any indication, paisley print is back in a big way for summer 2021. I’ve been seeing the pattern everywhere these days, but this set from Zara is my favorite iteration so far.

Printed Slit Dress + Printed Flared Pants

What can I say, I’m loving the dress-over-trouser look right now!! It feels so luxe to me even though both the tunic and the matching pants in this set are both priced under $70 bucks. But hey—No one needs to know!