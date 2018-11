Zara, in a word, kills it. For its March catalog, the Spaniard brand once again takes notes from its French neighbors at Celine and Chlo and Stella McCartney and keeps it streamlined and minimal with that perfect brand of louche cool the aforementioned brands seem to have perfected.

A camel blazer is perfectly cut, rust reds continue to reign and there’s some sick boots that could carry me all the way through Spring. Click through and create your wish list.

Photos: Courtesy of Zara