The $30 Zara Crop Top Everyone Needs In Their Summer Wardrobe

Believe me when I say I love standout style as much as the next person, but every wardrobe needs its basics. You know when your friend texts you late in the afternoon and asks you to happy hour drinks and you start freaking out over having nothing to wear? It’s not always easy to put together a full look on a time crunch! That’s why I always make sure to have a few cute staple pieces in my wardrobe that I can pair with absolutely everything—and I’ve found my new go-to summer crop top from Zara.

Real talk: I don’t always love shopping at Zara online. The website can be a little tricky to navigate and the on-model photos don’t always lend themselves to me picturing the pieces on my own body. I’m more of a buy-a-lot-in-store, try-on-at-home-and-return kind of gal, which is annoying AF, so I’m always happy to share my IRL finds so that you can buy them online with zero doubts about them looking amazing.

Every spring, I tackle my crop top drawer and give it a tough-love clean-out in anticipation of cute summer ‘fits. Last year’s dull white tops and pilling black tops did me well for many a date night and happy hour, but they usually don’t stand the test of time the way my nicer, more high-quality pieces do, so I swap a few out every year for some fresh basics.

This season, I already know that this top from Zara will be my definitive go-to.

So cute, right? The Linen Blend Tied Top might seem too simple to bother with at first glance, but it’s all in the details. As a short-torsoed girl with a big bust, I love the tie-back closure so I can get a perfect fit with nothing sagging or feeling too tight and creating a roll.

It’s also just a great way to show some skin without being too revealing, especially paired with a high ponytail once I’ve got a good summer tan. Plus, the halter neckline is just a little something different compared to the average tank-style crop top. And, the halter strap is adjustable, so you can loosen or tighten it to your heart’s content.

For reference, I’m a 34E bust and a size 8/10 in tops, so I went with a Large. I love that this top goes up to XL, since I’m usually the biggest size Zara has to offer and can’t recommend to anyone bigger than me. @Larger-chested ladies, you can totally get this one!!!

Personally, I see myself wearing this with everything from denim shorts to baggy ’90s-inspired jeans to flowy, retro-printed pants to skimpy sarong-style skirts. Zara even pairs it with the cutest Linen Blend Mini Skirt with white button detailing on the site, proving it can totally be dressed up or down.

I know, I know—you want to spend your Zara coin on all those groovy patterned sets and boho summer dresses, but make sure you stock up on your basics before you add in those statement pieces! Your summer wardrobe will thank you. And Zara, if you’re reading this, please drop this top in white, too!