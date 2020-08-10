Zara’s Limitless Contour Collection Serves Major SKIMS Energy

Scroll To See More Images

OK, we need to talk about Zara’s Limitless Contour Collection. I had no idea the brand was launching an elevated take on their basics, and honestly? I already placed my order. This stuff is so good! If Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS’ neutral ribbed fabrics and Aerie’s comfy-cozy loungewear had a baby, the Limitless Contour Collection would be it. Truly, what more could I ask for?

Now, within the collection are a variety of tops, sweats and leggings, available in four neutral colorways: Black, Chocolate, Khaki and Mid-Mink, although I did also spy a few pieces in slightly more colorful shades, including a lilac-esque Mauve and a dull turquoise called Blue/Gray. While you’re welcome to mix and match your picks, the real power move is to wear one shade from head to toe. Throw on any of these ‘fits with your chunkiest sneakers and cutest purse? Boom, you’re an instant street style legend. Loungewear, but make it fashion!

As far as I’m concerned, minimalist basics will be Fall 2020’s top loungewear trend, and I have a feeling we’ll see the cozy look make its way to 2021, too. What can I say, at this point we’re basically conditioned to wake up and change from our nighttime sweats into our daytime sweats—I’m not the only one, right?!

That said, I’m pleased Zara is making the look a little more luxe, although still super accessible. The most expensive piece in the collection, a cozy hoodie, won’t run you more than $40. If your loungewear needs a stylish re-up, shop the collection now and finally ditch those tattered sweats you’ve been wearing since college. You deserve a new set!

Read on for our top selects and check out the entire Limitless Contour Collection on the Zara website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. 05 T-Shirt TRF

The 05 T-Shirt TRF is a great basic for transitioning your summer wardrobe into fall and winter, and the square neckline elevates the traditional T-shirt shape.

2. Sweatshirt 14

In a perfect world, all sweatshirts look like Sweatshirt 14. Details like the cinched, cropped waist and the dramatic balloon sleeves really take this cozy staple to the next level.

3. Leggings 07

Personally, I can never have too many leggings, and the Leggings 07 are especially nice because of the ribbed material. I’d throw these on with sneakers and a sweatshirt or a chunky sweater and riding boots!

4. Bodysuit 03 TRF

I firmly believe that bodysuits are the gift that keeps on giving, because you can style them in tons and tons of ways. I especially love the Bodysuit 03 TRF in this neutral Dark Mink shade. Goes with everything!

5. 05 Top

Another great basic shirt, this time with a flattering scoop neckline and long sleeves, the Top 05 is your new go-to, wear-with-everything top for fall.