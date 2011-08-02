Zara Launches E-Commerce 9/7; Demi Moore Faces Ann Taylor

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Demi Moore is the new face of Ann Taylor. Peace Katie Holmes. [Ann Taylor]

Zara is launching e-commerce in the US starting September 7. This is outstanding news, everyone-who-doesn’t-live-near-a-Zara. [Fashionista]

Derek Blasberg is going to give dating tips on Mr.Porter. [Mr. Porter]

Now, girls not only want Pippa’s butt, but her spray tan shade as well. Really? [Daily Mail]

LOVE may be Super Natural, but Russh is Out of this World for September. [Fashion Copious]

Falling Whistles created a new style inspired by StyleCaster and the Hamptons! Check it out for peace. [Falling Whistles]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @stefanogabbana My beloved friend @annadellorusso yfrog.com/h2dfqdzj Love it.

RT @Equipment_FR Welcome @Voguemagazine Bookings Editor @BosterValerie to Twitter! Hola.

RT @OscarPRGirl Photo: Mila Kunis in resort, today in London. http://tumblr.com/xca3uql0l9 SUPER GORG!

RT @trucnguyen So interesting that it’s Dress Barn!! RT @TIME You’ll never guess the hottest retailer in the U.S. | ti.me/nBA04D That is interesting…