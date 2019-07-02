StyleCaster
Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection

Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection

Many moons ago, Zara released its summer 2019 collection. The line was full of bright colors, bold prints and eye-catching trends. (In other words, it was exactly what you’d expect Zara’s summer 2019 collection to be.) But. BUT. The brand just surprised us with a midsummer treat—a second summer 2019 collection, and one just as delightful and trend-filled as the first. We’re talking pastel, lace-up stilettos. Sequin-covered fringe. Bags adorned with pearls, cow spots and every other zeitgeisty detail you could possibly call to mind. Been looking for an excuse to re-up your summer selection? Zara heard your sartorial prayers—and answered them.

Look, we get it—replenishing your summer wardrobe in July feels like overkill. Summer’s been here for, like, a month now—you’re no longer emboldened with the energy a new season brings. (Not to mention, your shopping fix has been thoroughly satiated by the near-endless summer sales that have come your way, including Zara’s own.) But July and August have a different energy than June, no? The days are hotter, but somehow, the nights are chiller; the frenzied excitement of summer finally being here has worn off, and you’re invited to indulge in a luxurious night in whenever you feel like it (rather than battling FOMO to go out another night in a row).

And let’s not forget: Summer trickles well into September. In fact, there’s technically more summer in September than there is in June. It makes sense, then, to carve out some space for mellower, late summer pieces—bolder colors, instead of brighter ones; autumnal motifs, instead of springy ones; pants instead of shorts, structured silhouettes, and prints that feel a touch more refined than the exuberant ones that permeated shelves in April and May. Let a little fresh fun in, won’t you?

STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Buttoned Vest $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Fringed Sequin Dress $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Special Edition Bucket Bag $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Blue Collection Flat Feather Sandals $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Jacket Dress with Sequins $149
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Floral Printed Flared Pants $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Disney The Lion King T-Shirt $25.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Oval Crossbody Bag $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Dress with Voluminous Sleeves $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
ZW Premium Marine Straight Jeans $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Limited Edition Fringed Sequin Jacket $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Ruffled Dress with Bow $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Jewel Earrings with Real Pearl Flower $25.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Blue Collection Metallic Leather… $99.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Wide Flowy Pants $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Slip Dress with Straps $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Animal Print Leather Clutch $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Basic Blazer $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Print Sequin Dress $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Metallic Rhinestone Heeled Sandals $99.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Ruffled Tulle Top $29.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Limited Edition Fringed Sequin Skirt $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Metallic Thread Asymmetric Dress $89.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Pack of Sparkling Multicolor Hair Clips $19.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Textured Tulle Top $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Short Fringed Dress $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Floral Print Skirt $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Methacrylate Wide-Heeled Sandals $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Sateen Wrap Blouse $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Lace Jumpsuit Dress $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Off-the-Shoulder Top with Metallic… $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Iridescent Scale Earrings $19.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Printed Top with Drawstring $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Embroidered Ruffle Dress $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Blue Collection Metallic Leather… $99.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Floral Tulle Top $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Embroidered Knotted Jumpsuit $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Jacket with Pockets $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Buttoned Jumpsuit $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Buttoned Dress $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Polka Dot Jacquard Top $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Natural Leather Flat Sandals with Straps $59.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Linen Tank Top $17.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Ruffled Skirt with Buttons $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Embroidered Dress $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Flowy Printed Pants $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Satin Effect Dress $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Dotted Mesh Tulle Top $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Ruffled Hem Shorts $39.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Pearl Mini Bucket Bag $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Printed Blouse $49.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Iridescent Sneakers $69.90
STYLECASTER | Zara Just Dropped—Get This—Second Summer 2019 Collection
Openwork Embroidery Shirt $39.90
