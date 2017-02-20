StyleCaster
Share

Zara Wants You To Wear Hot Pink With Red

What's hot
StyleCaster

Zara Wants You To Wear Hot Pink With Red

Lauren Caruso
by
Zara Wants You To Wear Hot Pink With Red
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

Red and blue, pink and gray, camel and black: There are some color combinations that look so good together, they’re basically a no-brainer. And it’s easy to fall into a style rut and fall dependent on your go-to combos. But every so often, an idea comes along that nudges—no, practically forces you to throw caution to the wind and ditch the monochrome you’ve been living in since fall. This time around, Zara’s declaring it’s red and hot pink.

MORE: How To Make Zara Look Expensive

Yep, two colors that live so close to each other on the color wheel that they *should* clash will be the next big trend for spring 2017, according to Zara—but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s why navy and black, or cream and stark-white look so chic when paired together.

Not only is the fast-fashion chain stocking dozens of items in lipstick red and hot pink, but it styled them together pointedly. The good news? You can jump all over the color combo now: See our favorite ways to get in on the trend ahead, you early adopter, you.

MORE: The Best NYFW Street Style From The Fall 2017 Season

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Zara Coat with Full Sleeves, $199; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Frilled Skirt, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Frilled Midi Dress, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Tailored Jacket with Buttons, $149; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Premium Collection Sweatshirt, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Cropped Straight-Cut Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Fringed Heel Leather Sandals, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Culottes with Side Zip, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Wacy Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Frilled Top. $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Flounce Sweater, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara High-Necked Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Asymmetric Flare Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara V-Neck CHoker Top. $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These Celebrity Pets Are Stealing the Limelight

These Celebrity Pets Are Stealing the Limelight

Promoted Stories

share