Zara Holiday Lookbook: All You Need To Get By

I went through this phase where I would make all of my investment purchases something super fancy for some big event that everyone else was also probably really fancy for, which means no one was really looking at me. And then the Facebook pictures would be posted and they last forever, so it’s not like I could ever really rock that statement piece again. Still with me?

My point: keep saving for that Chlo bag and stock up on your Zara. I’m loving that first metallic teenage dream, the leather dress that’s a bit flirty and all of that leopard and no one will know you didn’t overdraft at Saks to get them.