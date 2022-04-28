A Zara x Good American Collab Is Coming & Everything Is Under $100

Scroll To See More Images

Just when you thought that Zara has everything you could ever need already in-store, the retailer has taken its selection up a notch. If you already consider Zara your go-to for fashion essentials, you’re in for a real treat: a Zara x Good American collaboration will be dropping next week. Consider your denim needs met.

While Zara is known for having a huge selection of denim styles, the store doesn’t have the greatest sizing options. Most items only run up to a Large or Extra Large and based on the Zara pieces hanging in my personal closet, I can attest that the sizing is consistently inconsistent. While the viral Tik-Tok Zara sizing hack ended up being debunked, it seems as if the retailer is finally listening to the pleas for more inclusive and consistent sizing. This is where Good American comes in.

For background, Good American was founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede to bring high-quality, size-inclusive options to the fashion industry, specifically within denim wear. Since launching in 2016, Good American has expanded its collection beyond just denim and now also sells ready-to-wear (the bodysuit is amazing), swim, shoes and athletic apparel—all in sizes 00-32+. I’ve been a fan of Good American’s collections because they manage to address both trendy items (like baggy skater jeans) and wardrobe staples that can become the go-to for any event.

The Good American x Zara collaboration will follow the same inclusive principles that Good American was founded on and will offer pieces at a more accessible price point—all the items range from $35.90-$99.90. Despite the lower price point, the items have a high-fashion feel—especially with a superstar line-up of models like Precious Lee and Devyn Garcia starring as the face of the campaign.

The basis of the collaboration will be focused on denim. The collection will include four styles of jeans—classic slim, high-rise skinny, ‘90s relaxed and classic bootcut—and will feature the gap-proof waistbands and stretchy fabric that Good American is known for. All jeans will be priced at $69.95 (a pair of Good American jeans usually runs at around $150) and will be available in sizes 00-30—a significant expansion on Zara’s usual size range.

In addition to denim, the collection will feature seven other pieces including a short-sleeve jumpsuit, denim shirt and a shacket. The additional styles will be available in sizes XS-5XL. Each piece is made with raw materials that aim to reduce environmental impact like ecologically grown or recycled cotton. I would consider each of these pieces a wardrobe basic which means they can be mixed and matched and worn on repeat without going out of style.

The full collection will launch on Zara’s site and in 40 U.S stores on May 5th. If you’re a true Kardashian fan and are based in Los Angeles, you’ll also be able to check out the immersive pop-up at 8175 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood from May 5th until May 13th. Keeping up with the Kardashians and fashion trends has never been easier.