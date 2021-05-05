Yes, I Will Be Wearing Zara x Fruit Of The Loom Until Further Notice

Scroll To See More Images

When was the last time you took stock of the pieces in your loungewear drawer and added in some new ones? A few months ago? Well, the new Zara x Fruit of The Loom collaboration is the perfect reason to completely overhaul your collection. It’s chock-full of classic staple pieces that you’re going to live in this summer. They’re so good, you may not ever want to take them off.

I think I may have a minor shopping addiction, especially when it comes to buying comfy loungewear pieces. My newest obsession is one I never saw coming, between the underwear brand of my youth and the fast fashion retailer of my mid-20s. Fruit Of The Loom has long been one of my go-to’s for reliable and affordable basics, but this Zara collab takes the retro brand to an entirely new (and fashionable!) level.

It’s all in the details: Fruit Of The Loom’s iconic logo is splashed across the front of technicolor t-shirts and white sweatpants. A simple bralette and a matching pair of high-waisted underwear both feel modern courtesy of blue and red logo bands. All of the items in the new collection are priced under $50 and are available to shop right now.

It’s so refreshing to see a new collection that’s full of toned-down pieces on the Zara site. I mean, basically the entire “New In” section is covered in flashy prints right now! While I am 100 percent on board with maximalism in 2021, this new drop proves that sometimes, simple is better.

But don’t get it twisted: The few colors that are featured in the drop are to die for. The T-Shirt, for instance, comes in a few different shades including white, yellow and green. The site also lists a hot pink version of the shirt as “Coming Soon,” so stay tuned! The Cropped Sweatshirt goes perfectly with a pair of super-soft Plush Shorts that are the epitome of sporty chic. Say goodbye to your denim cutoffs—you won’t be reaching for them anymore.

Read on to shop the new collection and reach peak comfort levels this summer.

Fruit Of The Loom Crop Top + Fruit Of The Loom Panties

Let’s get down to basics: You need this longline bralette and the matching underwear. Style the bra under a crop top this summer to show off the statement-making logo band.

Fruit Of The Loom T-Shirt

This slightly oversized tee will look just as good with a pair of bike shorts as it would with a pair of straight-leg jeans. Take it from this self-proclaimed T-shirt addict: You can never have too many.

Fruit Of The Loom Crop Sweatshirt

Green has been one of 2021’s trendiest colors, so I wasn’t at all shocked when I saw that this cropped sweatshirt came in the fresh-feeling shade. It has a loose fit for endless cool-girl vibes and you can even shop the matching shorts below.

Fruit Of The Loom Plush Shorts

Sport shorts are very on-trend for summer 2021, so it’s about time that you picked up a few options for yourself. Yes, this pair is comfy enough to be worn to bed, but they totally work for your day-to-day outfits, too!

Fruit Of The Loom Sweatshirt

Ah yes—the classic white pullover. It’s a wardrobe staple for a reason! Trade in the one that you’ve been wearing nonstop over the last few months for this updated version with the Fruit of the Loom logo.

Fruit Of The Loom Pants

What’s a loungewear look in 2021 without some matching sweatpants? This jogger-style pair has a slim fit on the leg so you won’t drown in excess fabric.