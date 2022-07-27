14 Formal Dresses At Zara Right Now That Are Perfect For Any Special Occassion

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not sure about you, but my entire weekend schedule this summer has been taken over by special events. One Saturday it’s a wedding, the next it’s a birthday bash and the next it’s a fancy weekend trip. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining because I love an excuse to dress up, as long as I have something fabulous to wear. Luckily, I haven’t had any problem finding the perfect outfits thanks to the selection of Zara’s formal dresses. Zara is my go-to for everyday trendy pieces so I was excited to see that the retailer has upped its occasion wear presence.

When it comes to formal events, I try to look for a dress that will help me stand out. Even more importantly, I try to find something that nobody else will be wearing. The selection at Zara right now has so many different silhouettes—from corset bodices to slinky slip dresses, there’s a look to fit your specific personal taste. Finding something that fits your style also means that it will be easier to uniquely accessorize so in the off chance that you do show up in the same look as someone else, you’ll have already made it your own.

Keep reading for the 14 dresses that are guaranteed to win you the best dressed.

Lingerie Style Print Dress

This printed slip dress will be the most versatile piece in your closet (as demonstrated by the turtleneck layering in the photo above). It’s formal enough to wear to a wedding with heels and a sparkly bag but can also be dressed down with flats.

Jacquard Ruffled Dress

Yellow is always an unexpected color which is why I love this ruffle dress for a formal event! It’s an easy way to standout with your look without feeling out of place or overdressed.

Ruffled Asymmetric Top

This look is technically a skirt and top set but I think the combination looks very high fashion and is perfect the fanciest of occasions. Make sure to also get the matching bubble skirt.

Shoulder Pad Jacquard Dress

You’ve probably noticed that hot pink is everywhere right now. This long sleeve dress will help you transition the Barbiecore fun to fall.

Combination Bustier Look

If you’re getting married soon or throwing an elaborate birthday party, I’m begging you to rock this dress for part of your festivities.

Satin Effect Dress With Pearl Straps

The pearl straps give this classic black dress a fun twist and make it look way more expensive than it is.

Ruched Tulle Corset Dress

Bridgerton who? This tight corset dress just gave the aesthetic a sexy upgrade and I’m absolutely here for it.

Satin Dress

The halter neckline and soft pink color of this long dress will make you look like a modern-day princess.

Asymmetrical Linen Blend Dress

Linen is usually considered a more casual fabric but the dramatic one-shoulder sleeve on this dress definitely pushes it into the formal round. With statement earrings and heels, you’re ready for a big night out.

Voluminous Floral Dress

A short dress works for formal events as long as it has an element that separates it from an everyday look. The floral detail on this mini dress certainly does the trick.

Satin Effect Print Dress

This pink satin dress is the new version of the pink dress from Zara. As someone with a larger cup size, I’m excited about this upgrade since the bust has significantly more room for the girls.

Halter Dress

Red is a powerful color which is why this simple dress doesn’t need much else to be a standout piece. Pair it with sparkly earrings and steal the show.

Slip Dress Limited Edition

In case you missed it, metallic shades are a huge emerging trend. Get ahead of it with this silver slip dress.

Cut Out Dress

The cut-out design of this black midi dress is giving major Saint Laurent vibes (but you won’t have to drop a few thousand dollars to wear it).

Contrast Bow Jacquard Dress

If Blair Waldorf is your fashion icon, you need this bow detail black and white mini dress. Enough said.