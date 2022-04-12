Zara’s Festival Drop Will Complete Your Last-Minute Coachella Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Forget fashion week, festival season is about to bring the biggest street (or desert) style moments of the year. Coachella kicks off this week and I’m already mentally preparing myself for the influx of enviable outfits on my Instagram feed. While I unfortunately won’t be wearing my cowboy boots through Coachella valley this year, I couldn’t resist checking out the new Zara festival clothing drop to dream up hypothetical outfits.

While my favorite pieces won’t see the California sun, I’m hoping my selections can help inspire anyone in need of a last-minute festival ‘fit. This year, I’m excited about the influx of knit pieces—dresses, matching sets and shoulder bags are all fair game. Zara’s site has so many knit options that you could make it your signature festival look without ever repeating a piece.

I’m predicting that the outfit vibe at Coachella (and music festivals in general) this year is going to be more relaxed than in years prior. Understated denim cut-offs and classic ribbed tanks will rule the crowds and accessories are going to be the major way to stand out. Zara has plenty of bold jewels to give your outfit a sartorial boost. Keep reading for all of my favorite festival picks and please don’t forget to take

Beaded Earrings

If you have a simple tank and denim cut offs in your closet, all you need to complete your look is this pair of beaded earrings. The hanging flowers will look great when you’re dancing to your favorite songs.

Asymmetric Midi Dress

The cutouts on this black midi dress are sleek and modern. Pair the dress with lots of metal jewelry to make more of a statement.

Floral Crop Top & Skirt

You can never go wrong with a matching set. This floral crop top and matching skirt will look perfect in carousel pictures.

Long Printed Skirt

If you’re more of a whimsical girl, this long skirt is the thing to wear for the weekend. Plus you’ll feel super comfortable in the desert heat.

Semi-Sheer Blouse With Ruffles

Layer this sheer blouse over a bralette for a softer look. Lean into the feminine feel by pairing it with a ruffled skirt.

Fringed Macramé Shoulder Bag

This fringe shoulder bag is a festival staple and will add a little fun to any outfit vibe.

Knit Flapper Dress

I am obsessed with this knit dress. The floral detailing and the fringed hem are festival fashion perfection.

Wide Leg Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are one of the biggest pant trends for summer. This pair would look great with a crop top and a pair of platform sandals.

Draped Crop Top

Speaking of crop tops, this bright blue option would look great with an equally bright mini skirt or the cargo pants above.

Denim Skort

Micro-mini skirts are certainly having a moment and this denim skort is a festival-friendly version of the trend. Plus, it comes in three colors if you’re looking for a coordinating outfit moment with your friends.