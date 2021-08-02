Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Goldmine

Scroll To See More Images

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build up the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends even though it’s kinda still summer, then get thee to a Zara.

Fortunately for us, Zara has gone above and beyond this year to not only stay on top of rising trends, but to give us options that don’t look boring and basic, instead playing up a more intentional elevated minimalism. You won’t find quite as many standout items as you did in their spring and summer drops, but you will find wearable blazers, tees, trousers and skirts that will make even your simplest of OOTDs look more luxe. And don’t forget, you can always add some maximalist accessories on top of staple pieces if you’re still craving that sartorial spice!

Sound good? I thought so. If you aren’t comfortable going in-store just yet, I recommend shopping the Zara website, especially the picks below. Whether you need a good slip dress, yet another blazer or you’re on the hunt for that ~perfect~ going-out top, I guarantee what you seek is on this list.

Read on, place an order and remember that this is just the tip of the iceberg, with more fall fashion hitting Zara (very!) soon.

Seamed Crop Blazer

If you’re used to longer boyfriend blazers, try a cropped style this season to shake up your usual silhouette.

Draped Mini Dress

Going out is a thing again, so make sure you’ve got the perfect LBD on standby.

Tall Heeled Leather Boots

These slouchy leather boots are on the pricy side for Zara, but the quality makes them well worth it.

Straight Cut Linen Blazer

Looking for a pop of color to contrast a darker fall and winter wardrobe? Go with red in blazer form.

Animal Print Knotted Skirt

I have the summery version of this knotted skirt, so I love the dark leopard print for the colder months.

Asymmetrical Top with Black Straps

Asymmetry is a fun trend to try this fall, and this longline top would look great with everything from dark denim to leather trousers.

Cropped T-Shirt

Last but not least, Zara has done it: The perfect cropped tee for under $10 bucks.

Draped Lingerie-Style Dress

Despite all the other satin dresses I’ve bought over the last year, I really think this might be The One.