Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Gold Mine

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2020 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy. If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends, then babe, get thee to a Zara.

Fortunately for us, Zara has gone above and beyond this year to not only stay on top of rising trends, but give us options that don’t look basic. We don’t all want to be in the same boring sweater vest or blazer, after all! And speaking of, let’s break down this season’s top trends. Sweater vests and cardigans are the official cozy knits of 2020, but if you like a more intense look, you’ll love the shoulder pads, blazers, and leather options (don’t worry, faux is fine!).

Fall and winter 2020 trends are all about combining soft and hard for perfect fashion harmony: think a soft white tee with padded shoulders, a comfortable boot with chunky chain details or a pleated midi skirt done in heavy leather. When you nail that balance between sweet and edgy, you’re left with a look bound to get compliments every time.

Sound good? I thought so. If you aren’t comfortable going in-store just yet, I recommend shopping the Zara website, especially the picks below. Whether you need a good pair of trousers, some fun, unexpected accessories, or you’re still on the hunt for that ~perfect~ fall sweater, I guarantee what you seek is on this list. Read on, place an order, and build the fantasy fall wardrobe you deserve.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Perfect Sweater

If you haven’t found your perfect fall sweater yet, consider this a sign. This beautiful pick features a mock neck, balloon sleeves with an extra-long cuff and comes in Light Blue and creamy Vanilla. Honestly, buy both.

2. Tan Leather Trousers

Zara makes some great faux-leather pieces, but their genuine leather picks are especially luxe. These gorgeous tan trousers work with everything from a basic tee to a chunky sweater to a cute crop top on a night out.

3. Chunky Chain Boots

Silver chain details are everywhere for Fall/Winter 2020, and I love the way these white ankle boots use them as an over-the-shoe anklet, so to speak. Is boot jewelry a thing? I’m here for it.

4. Blazer Mini Dress

Zara has finally done it—the perfect blazer dress! This mini features a cutout at the stomach, giving the illusion of a two-piece set, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.

5. Long Gloves

Want to stay sanitary and look chic? These long tulle gloves are for you! This trend was all over Fall/Winter 2020 runways, and hey, who doesn’t like an extra accessory or two?

6. Sweet Sweater Vest

In a turn of events that absolutely no one saw coming, sweater vests and short-sleeved sweaters are very in this year. Layer this one with your favorite blouses and long-sleeved tops for an elevated finish.

7. Fuzzy Crossbody

OK, this bag isn’t a want, but a need. Chunky, soft crossbody bags that can be held as clutches have been in for quite some time now (thanks, Bottega), but this fuzzy number truly takes the cake.

8. Embellished Cardi

Cute, cropped cardis are so in this season, but opting for one with a little embellishment really ups the ante. The pearl appliqués on this pick in particular take a basic cardigan and make it feel formal.

9. Faux-Leather Pleated Skirt

Pleated skirts are back, and I couldn’t be more thrilled! This burgundy faux-leather midi skirt has an asymmetrical hem, perfect for letting your cutest fall boots peek out the bottom.

10. Draped Mini Dress

Last but not least, every girl needs a long-sleeved, super-short mini dress in their autumn and winter wardrobe. Style it with bare legs and chunky combat boots for fall, and a leather jacket, tights and over-the-knee boots when the cold kicks in.