Zara’s New Collection Looks Like Gucci—And I’m Not at All Mad

Welp, Zara has done it again. And by it, I mean drop new Zara items that I must absolutely buy right friggin’ now or else I will combust. I know I sound dramatic and all, but Zara’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection just launched this week—and it’s giving me major Gucci vibes. And let me tell you: Me and my credit card are here for it.

When it comes to fall 2019 trends, Zara’s got that down pat. Combat boots, thick headbands, all leather everything—the fashion retailer has it all. And they keep coming out with more! Just when I thought I was okay— when I thought my thirst for affordable and actually chic clothing had been alleviated, thanks to my $300 Zara shopping spree about two weeks prior (I don’t want to talk about it)—the Spanish fashion brand releases a collection that would make Alessandro Michele weep.

Neon Grandma lace, chunky brass metal, long and flowy silhouettes—it’s all just so good. Heck, they even have a pair of sky-high leather boots made to look like thigh-highs worn under a pair of strappy heels. Zara’s not messing around, y’all.

Below, I’ve gathered up my favorite pieces from the new Zara Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Join me as we go into debt together this winter.

The Best Picks From Zara’s New Fall/Winter 2019 Collection:

Sequin Dress

This sequin slip dress is beyond gorgeous either alone or layered, as shown here.

Animal Print Leather High Heeled Shoes

I simply cannot get over these two-toned faux croc heels.

Sequin Skirt

This monochromatic paneled skirt with sequins is a great way to make a subtle statement. Dress it up with heels or go off-duty with a pair of white sneakers.

Pants With Side Vents

High-waisted trousers you’ll want to wear nearly everyday to the office.

Limited-Edition Leather and Link Belt

Belts were all over the runway this past fashion week—and Zara wasted no time with rolling out a showstopping belt to get us in on the trend.

Bucket Bag With Chain Print Knotted Scarf

This gorgeous bag is perfect for an evening dinner out.

Face Print Dress

The vibrant colors of this dress are absolutely insane—and not to mention that super-flattering handkerchief hemline.

Contrasting Heeled Boots

I couldn’t do a Zara roundup and NOT show you these boots. That would just be unethical.

Lace Dress With Bow

Welp, I know what I’m wearing for the holidays.

Leather Square Toe Heels

These heels are simply to die for. Also, peep that tiny peep toe.